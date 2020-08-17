MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle asks 'Why on earth' does Trump poll better than Biden on economy, crime

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle appeared to be in disbelief that President Trump polls greater than former Vice President Joe Biden on two key issues amid multiple national crises.

An NBC News poll released on Monday showed Trump behind Biden by nine points with 50 percent of voters backing the presumptive Democratic nominee and 41 percent backing the president. However, Trump remains ahead of Biden on the economy by a 48-38 margin and on fighting crime 43-39.

During an interview with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ruhle expressed her puzzledness from the network's poll despite the current economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing unrest in cities across the country.

MICHAEL MOORE SAYS HE 'WORRIES' BIDEN WON'T EXCITE VOTERS, 'SHOCKED' HE 'SWUNG TO THE LEFT' WITH HARRIS VP PICK

"While Joe Biden is improving in the national polls, what's amazing is we've got 30 million people unemployed, yet the president does better on the economy," Ruhle said. "We've got, in most major cities, crime on the rise yet the president doing better on crime. What is the most important message you want to get across to voters right now?"

The mayor responded by recalling the polls from the 2016 election that showed Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump, urging Democrats "not to take anything for granted."

However, Ruhle was still fixated on the positive polling results for the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Then given the chaos and the debacle that you're referencing, why on earth does this president poll well when it comes to the economy and crime? We are in a crisis!" the MSNBC anchor exclaimed.

Lance Bottoms told Ruhle it's "concerning," adding that the current state of the economy and crime in this country are not "sustainable."