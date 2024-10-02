MSNBC’s Reid says Dem base longing for a ‘fist fight’ kind of debate with Trump: Give him a ‘knuckle sandwich’

Despite calls from both sides of the aisle to lower the political temperature following the two assassination attempts against former President Trump, MSNBC host Joy Reid recently claimed that Democratic voters want someone to give him a "knuckle sandwich."

Reid employed the violent imagery during MSNBC’s vice presidential debate coverage on Tuesday night, telling a network panel that the Democratic base really want someone to engage in a "fistfight" with the former president.

"Democrats want to see someone get up there and give a knuckle sandwich to Donald Trump," Reid said to the panel, which included fellow MSNBC anchors Nicolle Wallace, Lawrence O’Donnell, Rachel Maddow and others.

A VISIBLY SHAKY WALZ SAYS THE WORLD NEEDS 'STEADY LEADERSHIP'

Reid began her point by stating that Gov. Walz’s, D-Minn., vice presidential debate performance seemed tailored to a "small, narrow group" of swing voters, who want "more substance" from candidates.

"Tim Walz was very detailed and he spoke the way a governor speaks about really specific issues like gun violence, like health care. He was substantive and knowledgeable, so if you are that person who the thing that is keeping you on the fence is you need more details, he gave you more details."

She continued, explaining that the base of the party prefers to see a brawl between the two candidates, and their preferred leader taking it directly to Trump with heavy blows.

"No. 2, I don’t think that small narrow group of people wanted to see a fist fight. And so, I think that the people who want the fist fight are the base of the Democratic Party."

Reid noted that it isn’t the Democratic base that "needs this debate," but those swing voters who do. She argued that Walz delivered in connecting to these people.

"I think the reason that Tim Walz was effective in the way he did it - he wasn’t angry, he was disappointed. And that’s actually in some ways stronger," she said, elsewhere adding, "Tim Walz gave you that specificity that I think is going to get those people to feel more comfortable" voting for the Democratic ticket.

WALZ REPEATS GEORGIA ABORTION DEATH FALSEHOOD DECRIED BY DOCTORS AS 'FEARMONGERING'

Several X users blasted Reid for using the violent imagery against Trump only weeks after he was nearly killed by a second would-be assassin at his golf course in Florida.

Popular conservative account Libs of TikTok criticized the host, stating, "2 ass*ss*nation attempts and Iran plotting to try to get Trump and Democrats are still calling for violence."

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula chimed in, stating, "Joy Reid is an angry person filled with hate. She needs help."

"Steve Bannon’s War Room" co-host Natalie Winters remarked, "Wow, @JoyAnnReid just said the quiet part out loud. Democrats want a ‘fist fight’ and someone to ‘give a knuckle sandwich to Trump.’"

The Post Millennial editor-in-chief Libby Emmons commented, "This is a call for political violence."

Heavy metal singer and conservative commentator Phil Labonte added, "there have been two attempts on Donald Trump's life in the past three months."