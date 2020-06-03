MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Defense Secretary Mark Esper to step down over St. John’s church visit

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called for Defense Secretary Mark Esper to step down on Wednesday morning for his appearance at Monday’s event outside St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House

Scarborough criticized President Trump for posing outside St. John’s Church -- just hours after part of the church was burned during a night of rioting over the death of George Floyd in the nation’s capital. Critics have slammed the gesture, with many dismissing it as a photo op.

The “Morning Joe” namesake took particular issue with Trump holding the Bible for cameras, calling it a “prop,” and blasting members of the administration who participated.

Esper was at the church with Trump and has defended the visit, saying he wanted to assess the damage to a bathroom in the area and speak with troops. "I thought I was going to do two things, to see some damage and to talk to the troops," he told NBC News, fueling Scarborough’s outrage.

“That is Secretary Esper’s worst excuse since he said his dog ate his constitution. It’s despicable. If he were misled by that, by the President of the United States, then he should resign. Secretary Esper, you should resign this morning,” Scarborough said. “You are military, Mr. Secretary, you’re military. The men and women of our military are being used as political props.”

Scarborough, who has been wrapped up in an intense feud with Trump, then called the president a “washed-up reality TV show host” before putting a spotlight on recent negative poll numbers.

On Tuesday, James Miller resigned from his position on the Pentagon’s science board Tuesday after accusing Secretary Esper of betraying his oath of office by backing the removal of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park so that Trump could access St. John’s Episcopal Church. Miller served as the undersecretary of Defense for policy from 2012 to 2014.

