MSNBC's Al Sharpton, Donny Deutsch 'convinced' they'll be put on enemy's 'list' if Trump elected

MSNBC host Al Sharpton and frequent guest Donny Deutsch expressed fears Friday that Donald Trump would place them on an enemy's "list" if he was elected president again, suggesting imprisonment or worse awaited them.

Deutsch, known for his excitable anti-Trump screeds on "Morning Joe," said Trump would put enemies in jail and there would be no free media in another Trump administration, turning suddenly to Sharpton and asking, "Are you worried, going forward, that you're on a list if Donald Trump is elected? Yes or no?"

"I'm convinced I'll be on a list," Sharpton said, with Deutsch chiming in "I am too!"

"I don't know how we are not going to be," Sharpton said.

"And think about that!" Deutsch said. "This is the United States of America, and people in the media, like the Rev, have to be concerned that they may be on a list. I have people saying to me, Donny are you worried? This is America! And yet people will still give permission to vote for Donald Trump. What's wrong with us?!"

MSNBC's John Heilemann appeared amused at Deutsch's diatribe, laughing, "Now that we know you're on the list, you obviously have to keep yourself off that list."

Trump was in the White House from 2017 to 2021, where he frequently ripped into his critics on social media and elsewhere, but he did not jail any media or political foes.

Deutsch earlier in the segment expressed shock that Trump had any supporters, wondering if they simply didn't care their freedoms would vanish under another Trump presidency.

"You know, as we all talk to a lot of people who vote for Trump, and I say to them, I still can’t figure out, do they not believe it, or do they not care?" he asked. "Do they not understand that our freedom is on the line? Do they not get that? Or do they just not care? Do they take freedom for granted at this point?"

"I think so, yeah," "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski said.

Deutsch cited former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who said, according to a new book, that Trump was a "fascist to the core."

"Do they think he is making that up? Do they just so care about their 3% tax cut?" Deutsch asked. "What is it? I challenge people, and I say, you do understand that he will turn on this country and will turn us into Hungary?"

Deutsch and Sharpton both have long histories with Trump. The three men all have deep ties to New York and go back decades; Deutsch appeared on "The Apprentice," and Sharpton and Trump were friendly at times during their criss-crossing public and political careers.

In 2017, Deutsch suggested he'd beat Trump up in the "school yard" after the then-president taunted "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter.

The Trump campaign didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.