More than 7 million viewers tuned in to Fox News' Kamala Harris interview

More than a whopping seven million viewers tuned in to Fox News Channel for its highly-anticipated interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Wednesday's installment of "Special Report with Bret Baier" was watched by 7.1 million total viewers with 882,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo, according to Nielsen Media Research, making it the most-watched interview of the 2024 election season.

The Fox News interview trounced CBS News' "60 Minutes" primetime special that featured both Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, which averaged just 5.7 million viewers. It also surpassed CNN's joint interview with Harris and Walz, their first interview ever as the Democratic nominees, which drew only 6.3 million viewers.

KAMALA HARRIS REPEATEDLY PIVOTS TO TRUMP WHEN GRILLED ON IMMIGRATION RECORD IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

Harris' other television interviews trailed behind in their audience, like her recent appearances on ABC's "The View" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which nabbed 3.1 million viewers and 2.9 million viewers respectively, as well as MSNBC's Harris sitdown with Stephanie Ruhle that drew just 1.8 million viewers.

Fox News Channel also drew a large audience during daytime with "The Faulkner Focus" town hall in Georgia featuring former President Trump, which earned 2.9 million viewers in the 11 a.m. ET timeslot and 338,000 viewers in the key demo.

KAMALA HARRIS AVOIDS QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S MENTAL DECLINE: ‘JOE BIDEN IS NOT ON THE BALLOT’

During the Harris interview, Fox News' Bret Baier pressed the vice president on her immigration record, the far-left policy stances she embraced in 2019 among other major election issues.

Harris was also confronted with questions about her knowledge of President Biden's mental decline.

"You told many interviewers that Joe Biden was on his game, that ran around circles on his staff. When did you first notice that President Biden's mental faculties appeared diminished?" Baier asked.

KAMALA HARRIS ASSERTS HER PRESIDENCY ‘WILL NOT BE A CONTINUATION’ OF BIDEN'S

After a brief pause to the question, Harris continued touting Biden's ability in office.

"Joe Biden, I have watched from the Oval Office to the Situation Room, and he has the judgment and the experience to do exactly what he has done in making very important decisions on behalf of the American people," Harris said.

"There were no concerns raised?" Baier followed.

"Bret, Joe Biden is not on the ballot… and Donald Trump is," Harris responded.