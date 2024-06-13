Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ex-MSNBC host: 'The real problem' is 'half the country' supports Trump and the GOP: 'It's the voters'

'It’s the voters that are subscribing to it,' Donny Deutsch said, 'That keeps me up at night'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Donny Deutsch condemned "half the country" on MSNBC, arguing Republican voters have dragged the conservative movement in a dark direction away from what the GOP once was.

Donny Deutsch trashed "half the country" Thursday, saying Republican voters have pushed the GOP in a bad direction.

MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire asked whether GOP leadership meeting with Trump, despite criticizing him in the past, is "emblematic of the rot of the GOP right now." 

"Eight years we’ve been going through this dance with various Republicans. It verges from spinelessness to lack of character to complete duplicity to fraud," journalist Mike Barnicle said, arguing the GOP as he knew it is gone. "One political party, major political party gone, diminished, means nothing to a lot of people today. I don’t know how you re-brand that."

By contrast, Deutsch argued that voters are the ones responsible.

Commentator Donny Deutsch

Donny Deutsch slammed Republican voters during a recent episode of "Morning Joe" on MSNBC.

"The real problem is not the party itself, it’s the voters who are subscribing to the party – 74 million of them last time around," Deutsch said. "This time, Trump is ahead in the polls, not by a lot."

"The real question and the thing that’s the most troubling, and I know a lot of these Trump voters, is the party speaks for itself. They’re transparent. We see it. Other than Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, I don’t think — and now you saw Paul Ryan — I don’t think there is a Republican that has spoken outside of or against ‘fearless leader,’" he said, appearing to refer to Trump with sarcasm. 

Deutsch went on to say that the fact that the voters know exactly what they're getting with the Trump and Republican Party and yet still half support them makes him lose sleep at night.

Trump and the RNC announce a $76 million fundraising haul in April

Former President Donald Trump is joined by top GOP officials, allies, and potential 2024 running mates, as he speaks at a Republican National Committee donor retreat, on May 4, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida (2024 Donald Trump campaign )

"So what is it about, at this point, half the country that says, ‘That’s my party, I’ll vote for that, that works for me?' That’s the troubling part. It’s beyond the party. It’s the voters that are subscribing to it. That keeps me up at night," he added.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.