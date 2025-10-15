MSNBC takes heat after skipping live coverage of Medal of Freedom ceremony for Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC declined to carry President Donald Trump posthumously awarding Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, sparking criticism and in spite of a recent call from top executives to "do better" on coverage of his assassination.

Kirk, who would have turned 32 on Tuesday, was shot and killed during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University last month. The ceremony was held in the Rose Garden, the first high-profile event there since Trump ordered a revamp earlier this year.

While MSNBC failed to carry the event live on its linear network, host Nicolle Wallace did manage to briefly inform viewers.

"Before we go, we want to show you what’s happening right now at the White House, Donald Trump awarding conservative activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Tomorrow marks exactly five weeks since Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at a university in Utah today. His wife, Erika Kirk, accepts the award on his behalf. Today also would have been Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday," Wallace told MSNBC viewers as the network briefly showed the president delivering remarks from the Rose Garden without audio.

MSNBC did not carry any of Erika Kirk’s deeply personal tribute to her late husband, instead opting for lengthy segments criticizing the Pentagon’s new media policy before Wallace briefly reminded viewers they were missing the historic event.

"Moments ago, Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk. His widow, Erika Kirk, accepted that award. In his citation for the medal, the administration mentioned his enormous influence inside the MAGA movement. In accepting the award, Erika Kirk thanked the Trump administration and Kirk’s staff," Wallace told viewers.

When asked for comment, an MSNBC spokesperson pointed Fox News Digital to its YouTube channel covering the ceremony.

Last month, Comcast’s top executives scolded employees when MSNBC’s coverage of the Kirk assassination was deemed "at odds with fostering civil dialogue and being willing to listen to the points of view of those who have differing opinions."

MSNBC fired political analyst Matthew Dowd for suggesting "hateful" rhetoric from Kirk led to his assassination. Before the news broke that Kirk had died, Dowd also told MSNBC host Katy Tur, "We don’t know any of the full details of this yet. We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."

Dowd said Kirk has been "one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions."

The remarks stunned many Americans, and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, President Mike Cavanagh and Versant CEO Mark Lazarus sent a memo to all Comcast NBCUniversal employees urging staffers to "do better" and properly engage in civil discourse.

"The tragic loss of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old father, husband, and advocate for open debate, whose faith was important to him, reminds us of the fragility of life and the urgent need for unity in our nation. Our hearts are heavy, as his passing leaves a grieving family and a country grappling with division. There is no place for violence or hate in our society," the Comcast executives wrote.

"You may have seen that MSNBC recently ended its association with a contributor who made an unacceptable and insensitive comment about this horrific event," the statement continued. "That coverage was at odds with fostering civil dialogue and being willing to listen to the points of view of those who have differing opinions. We should be able to disagree, robustly and passionately, but, ultimately, with respect. We need to do better."

Despite the warning from executives, MSNBC opted not to carry Kirk’s widow accepting the nation’s highest civilian honor only five weeks later. Plenty of critics took notice:

Individuals who receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom are those whom presidents determine have provided an "especially meritorious contribution" to the national security of the U.S., world peace or other cultural endeavors.

