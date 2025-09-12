Comcast executives scold staffers to ‘do better’ over MSNBC coverage of Charlie Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comcast’s top executives scolded employees on Friday as MSNBC’s coverage of the assassination of Charlie Kirk was deemed "at odds with fostering civil dialogue and being willing to listen to the points of view of those who have differing opinions."

MSNBC fired political analyst Matthew Dowd on Wednesday for suggesting "hateful" rhetoric from Kirk led to his own assassination. Dowd’s remarks stunned many Americans, and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, President Mike Cavanagh and prospective Versant CEO Mark Lazarus sent a memo on Friday to all Comcast NBCUniversal employees urging staffers to "do better" and properly engage in civil discourse.

"The tragic loss of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old father, husband, and advocate for open debate, whose faith was important to him, reminds us of the fragility of life and the urgent need for unity in our nation. Our hearts are heavy, as his passing leaves a grieving family and a country grappling with division. There is no place for violence or hate in our society," the Comcast executives wrote.

"You may have seen that MSNBC recently ended its association with a contributor who made an unacceptable and insensitive comment about this horrific event," the statement continued. "That coverage was at odds with fostering civil dialogue and being willing to listen to the points of view of those who have differing opinions. We should be able to disagree, robustly and passionately, but, ultimately, with respect. We need to do better."

After Kirk was shot Wednesday afternoon, Dowd suggested it was caused by a chain reaction from his "hateful words" against various groups. Kirk, a leading conservative activist and top ally of President Donald Trump, later died at the age of 31.

Before the news that Kirk had died, Dowd told MSNBC host Katy Tur, "We don’t know any of the full details of this yet. We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."

Dowd said Kirk has been "one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions."

"I think that’s the environment we’re in, that the people just — you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place. And that's the unfortunate environment we're in," he added.

Dowd's comments were widely condemned in the wake of the heartbreaking shooting, and he was terminated within hours.

"Charlie Kirk believed that ‘when people stop talking, really bad stuff starts.’ Regardless of whether you agreed with his political views, his words and actions underscore the urgency to maintain a respectful exchange of ideas – a principle we must champion," the Comcast executives wrote.

"We believe in the power of communication to bring us together. Today, that belief feels more vital than ever. Something essential has fractured in our public discourse, and as a company that values the power of information, we have a responsibility to help mend it," they added.

"As employees, we ask you to embody our values in your work and communities," the statement continued. "We should engage with respect, listen, and treat people with kindness."

Dowd previously tried to backtrack on the liberal social media platform Bluesky.

"On an earlier appearance on MSNBC I was asked a question on the environment we are in. I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind," Dowd wrote.

Dowd, a Democrat who was formerly a Republican strategist and an independent, is one of the most rabidly anti-GOP voices on cable news. He made a failed bid for the Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor in 2021.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, one of the most influential political organizations in the country, was shot while holding an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He later died of his wound , leaving the country reeling from another act of horrific political violence.

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.