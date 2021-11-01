MSNBC anchor says NYPD officers refusing vaccine are putting on a show

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle did not approve of police officers protesting vaccine mandates in New York.

On Monday, Ruhle retweeted a photo of a massive line of police officers preparing to call in sick in protest of the mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19. She stated that the image was not a protest but rather a "show for attention."

"This is NOT how you call out stick. This is how you put on a show for attention," Ruhle tweeted.

The New York City vaccine mandate officially went into effect on Monday. According to data released by the New York City Mayor's Office, 22,000 municipal workers remain unvaccinated with approximately nine thousand workers being placed on unpaid leave for refusing the vaccine.

"Nine thousand people [were] placed on leave without pay today," Mitch Schwartz, a spokesperson for the mayor, told Fox News on Monday morning. "The rest are in various stages of having their accommodation requests reviewed. They can be at work."

Last month, the Police Benevolent Association in New York also filed a lawsuit against the mandate insisting that officers "have rights to medical autonomy and religious observance that would be violated by forcing them to submit to a vaccination."

There have also been several protests and lawsuits filed against the New York mandate.

Ruhle has also been critical of those who chose not to get vaccinated, claiming that those who were unvaccinated could simply work from home.

"I'm puzzled by these people who continue to say they’re forced to get vaccinated here. There’s always been a choice. If you do not want to get vaccinated, you can work from home, you can home school your children, you can shop online," Ruhle said.

While the New York mandate is still being enforced, an Illinois judge recently issued a temporary restraining order against a similar mandate in Chicago, siding with the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.

