MSNBC silent as Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid amplify false story on ivermectin overdoses

MSNBC is staying silent as two of the network's biggest stars amplified a false story without issuing any sort of mea culpa.

Last week, several members of the liberal media nationalized a local report out of Oklahoma that completely spun remarks a doctor made to depict that overdoses of ivermectin have overwhelmed the hospital system so much so that "gunshot victims" aren't able to be treated. Such claims were debunked by the hospital system itself.

Maddow shared the KFOR report to her 10 million Twitter followers using the headline, "Patients overdosing on ivermectin backing up rural Oklahoma hospitals, ambulances" as well as a quote from the article, "'The scariest one I’ve heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss,' he said."

The MSNBC star faced enough backlash from critics for her name to trend on Twitter, but regardless of the uproar, Maddow's tweet remained intact seven days later.

On Tuesday, Maddow followed up that tweet and linked to a report, writing "Two OK hospitals have chimed in on this now -- one saying they've had ivermectin patients in their ER ‘adding to the congestion’ caused by COVID, another saying they haven't."

Her original tweet was shared over 8,600 times while her delayed followup tweet was shared less than 300 times.

Meanwhile, Joy Reid took the false narrative to MSNBC's airwaves.

"So things are clearly bad but they're being made even worse by the people who have refused to take the vaccine and are instead swallowing horse paste," Reid said on Friday. "The emergency room in one room Oklahoma town is being overwhelmed by people overdosing on ivermectin, the horse deworming medication. It's gotten so bad that gunshot victims, gunshot victims, are having to wait to be treated."

Ironically, the "ReidOut" host invited NBC's go-to "misinformation" reporter Ben Collins to weigh in on the ivermectin misinformation.

Since then, Reid has offered no on-air correction or retraction.

MSNBC did not respond to Fox News' inquiry about whether or not the network would ask or demand Maddow to delete her false tweet or whether Reid would issue an on-air correction.

Other MSNBC employees shared the false story including producer Lauren Peikoff and contributor Jason Johnson.

Rolling Stone Magazine, which was one of the first liberal outlets to amplify KFOR's false reporting, offered a mere "update" to its story instead of a correction or retraction, admitting that the magazine could not "independently verify" the claims.

However, despite changing its headline, the magazine's original tweet reading "Gunshot victims left waiting as horse dewormer overdoses overwhelm Oklahoma hospitals, doctor says" remains on Twitter.

That false tweet was shared nearly 18,000 times by Twitter users.