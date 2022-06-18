Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Ginni Thomas says she cannot wait to meet with Jan. 6 committee to 'clear up misconceptions'

The committee’s initial goal in questioning Thomas is to determine her role, if any, in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, said she is looking forward to having the opportunity to "clear up misconceptions" following news the January 6 House Select Committee is seeking her testimony. 

"I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them," Thomas told the Daily Caller of the request for her to testify.

FILE - Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2017.  

Thomas did not say what misconceptions the committee holds.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters on Thursday, "We have sent Ms. Thomas a letter asking [her] to come and talk to the committee."

The committee wants to talk to Thomas because they discovered "some information that refers to Ginni Thomas" in emails between her and Trump lawyer John Eastman, Thompson told Axios.

Chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., talks with the media after a hearing of the committee, Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Eastman, the committee has said, played a key role in the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Thomas told The Washington Free Beacon in March that she attended Trump's rally on January 6 that took place ahead of the Capitol attack but that she left early, before the then-president took the stage, because she had gotten cold.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Ginni Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. 

The committee’s initial goal in questioning Thomas is to determine her role, if any, in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Politico reported. The emails between Thomas and Eastman are still in the "discovery phase," Thompson said, but could be mentioned "at some point" during the January 6 hearings.

