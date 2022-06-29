Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says Liz Cheney is targeting 'Trumpism' like her father targeted terrorism after 9/11

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace compared Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s views on "the existential threat of Trumpism" to the threat of radical Islamic terrorism after the September 11 attacks, even mentioning the congresswoman's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. 

Wallace made the comments Wednesday during a segment of her show, "Deadline: White House," about the January 6 committee.

"One of the things I think about all the time is Liz Cheney’s view of the existential threat of Trumpism as representing flashing red, danger to our democracy," she said. "I worked with her in the days and months and years after 9/11. It is the same way she talked about, and frankly her father talked about, the threat the homeland faced after 9/11."

WASHINGTON POST COLUMN CALLS ON CONGRESS TO USE THE 14TH AMENDMENT TO PREVENT TRUMP FROM RUNNING AGAIN IN 2024

Crowds gather for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"She views Trump as an existential danger to our democracy," Wallace continued, before turning to NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss. 

Beschloss responded that Cheney's role "makes a huge difference," then agreed Trump is a "danger to democracy" and thanked God for Cheney.

"I have thought that Donald Trump was a potential danger to democracy and each year that passed, I was more convinced that he was. And thank God for Liz Cheney who basically may have sacrificed her elected political career in order to be one of the rare Republican leaders that is standing up and saying this guy is no conservative," he continued. 

TONY ORNATO DID NOT BRIEF CASSIDY HUTCHINSON THAT TRUMP TRIED TO LUNGE AT SECRET SERVICE AGENT: SOURCES

Donald Trump points at supporters during a Winston-Salem, N.C. rally.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"He is a radical threat to democratic institutions. That’s a radical. That’s a revolutionary. That’s a threat to America, there’s nothing conservative about that," said Beschloss.

Earlier in June, Wallace, a former Republican, appeared to claim ‘an important part’ of the GOP base is ‘domestic violent extremists.’

