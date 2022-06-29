MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says Liz Cheney is targeting 'Trumpism' like her father targeted terrorism after 9/11

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace compared Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s views on "the existential threat of Trumpism" to the threat of radical Islamic terrorism after the September 11 attacks, even mentioning the congresswoman's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Wallace made the comments Wednesday during a segment of her show, "Deadline: White House," about the January 6 committee.

"One of the things I think about all the time is Liz Cheney’s view of the existential threat of Trumpism as representing flashing red, danger to our democracy," she said. "I worked with her in the days and months and years after 9/11. It is the same way she talked about, and frankly her father talked about, the threat the homeland faced after 9/11."

"She views Trump as an existential danger to our democracy," Wallace continued, before turning to NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

Beschloss responded that Cheney's role "makes a huge difference," then agreed Trump is a "danger to democracy" and thanked God for Cheney.

"I have thought that Donald Trump was a potential danger to democracy and each year that passed, I was more convinced that he was. And thank God for Liz Cheney who basically may have sacrificed her elected political career in order to be one of the rare Republican leaders that is standing up and saying this guy is no conservative," he continued.

"He is a radical threat to democratic institutions. That’s a radical. That’s a revolutionary. That’s a threat to America, there’s nothing conservative about that," said Beschloss.

Earlier in June, Wallace, a former Republican, appeared to claim ‘an important part’ of the GOP base is ‘domestic violent extremists.’