This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Secret Service says January 6 Committee didn't reach out before Hutchinson testimony on Trump lunging at agent

Cassidy Hutchinson testified at Jan. 6 hearing that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent when he couldn't go to Capitol

By David Spunt , Tyler Olson | Fox News
The January 6 Committee didn't reach out to the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) before its Tuesday hearing regarding an allegation that former President Donald Trump lunged at one of its agents and tried to grab the steering wheel of a presidential vehicle, an agency spokesman said. 

USSS spokesperson Anthony Gugliemi confirmed to Fox News Wednesday that the committee did not contact it in the days ahead of the hearing, after it was first reported by Politico. The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News. 

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mark Meadows when he was White House chief of staff, retells a story involving President Trump as the House Jan. 6 select committee holds a public hearing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mark Meadows when he was White House chief of staff, retells a story involving President Trump as the House Jan. 6 select committee holds a public hearing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

TONY ORNATO DID NOT BRIEF CASSIDY HUTCHINSON THAT TRUMP TRIED TO LUNGE AT SECRET SERVICE AGENT: SOURCES

This comes after Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified Tuesday to the committee that Tony Ornato, the former deputy chief of staff for operations, told her about the incident involving Trump. According to Hutchinson, Ornato told her Trump repeatedly demanded that the Secret Service take him to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Ornato further told Hutchinson, according to her, that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent and tried to grab the wheel of a presidential SUV when agents would not allow that.

However, a source close to Ornato told Fox News that he watched the hearing yesterday and was shocked when Hutchinson made the allegation about the steering wheel.

JANUARY 6 HEARING: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF EXPLOSIVE CASSIDY HUTCHINSON TESTIMONY ON TRUMP, ATTACK ON CAPITOL

  • Trump Ellipse rally
    Image 1 of 2

    A former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told the January 6 Committee Tuesday that President Trump insisted he be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

  • Trump supporters on National Mall
    Image 2 of 2

    Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump knew many of his supporters on the National Mall were armed on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Both Bobby Engel, the top agent on Trump's Secret Service detail who was in the car, and Ornato, who was not in the car, testified to the January 6 Committee in private over the past year, the source close to Ornato said. 

Fox News previously reported that a source close to the Secret Service said both men are willing to testify under oath that Hutchinson's story about Trump is not true.

