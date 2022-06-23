Trump-backed Wyoming GOP primary challenger Hageman slams Rep. Cheney for reportedly seeking Democratic votes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Wyoming candidate trying to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for Congress says the incumbent congresswoman is trying to salvage her political career by seeking Democratic votes.

The campaign for Harriet Hageman, who is seeking the GOP nomination for Wyoming's sole seat in the House, responded in a statement to Fox News after the New York Times reported Cheney is encouraging Democrats to switch parties in order to vote in the Republican primaries next month. Many Wyoming Democrats have received mailers with advice for switching parties from Cheney's campaign, the New York Times reported Thursday.

"Liz Cheney promised she wouldn’t encourage Democrats to raid the Republican primary, but then again, she also swore to faithfully represent Wyoming and she broke that promise too," said Hageman's campaign manager Carly Miller.

"Democrats don’t like Liz Cheney, and they’ll discard her as soon as she’s no longer useful as their attack dog on the January 6th Committee. And she’s burned all her relationships with Republicans, so she truly cannot be effective for Wyoming anymore. Reaching out to Democrats to try to save her own political life just shows how desperate she is to hold onto power," Miller added.

A section on Cheney's campaign website answers the question: "How do I change my party affiliation to register as a Republican so I can vote for Liz?" The website directs visitors to forms where they can change their party affiliation up to 14 days from the primary election, which will be held Aug. 2.

"You may also change your party affiliation at your polling place on the day of the primary or general election, or when requesting an absentee ballot," Cheney's website states.

In February, Cheney told the Times that asking for Democrats to switch parties to support her was off the table.

"That is not something that I have contemplated, that I have organized or that I will organize," Cheney said at the time, saying she would "work hard for every single vote."

Hageman, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has made Cheney's role on the Jan. 6 Committee a major part of her campaign.

The committee is making the case in hearings this month that Trump not only inspired but also encouraged the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., where Trump's supporters broke into the building as Congress was certifying the 2020 election results.

Cheney and the Jan. 6 Committee say that Trump's denial of the 2020 election results and his unsupported belief that only massive fraud could have delivered President Joe Biden the victory are a grave threat to Democracy itself.

Cheney pitches herself as a constitutional conservative who has fought for "everyday Wyomingites" against crippling regulation and government overreach.