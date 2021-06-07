MSNBC's Wallace agrees with Clyburn that not passing Dem voting bill will be like 'fall of the Roman empire'

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was in agreement with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who argued that not passing the sweeping Democratic voting bill that would federalize how elections are run in every state is equivalent to the "fall of the Roman empire.

Appearing on "Deadline: White House" on Monday, Clyburn was welcomed by Wallace, urging the top Democrat to "fill me up with wisdom!"

Clyburn was later asked by Wallace about the "urgency" to pass For the People Act, which is facing a major roadblock after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announced his opposition to the bill and his refusal to eliminate the filibuster.

"Article 1 section 4 of the Constitution making it clear that Congress has a right to determine the rules concerning federal elections," Clyburn responded. "So this whole notion that the Congress is powerless is just not true."

MSNBC'S NICOLLE WALLACE DOESN'T PRESS FAUCI ON EMAILS, GUSHES DURING SOFTBALL INTERVIEW

Clyburn pointed to Congress passing legislation dropping the voting age from 21 to 18 and how "states decided to come along" afterward, insisting "we have got to do the same thing here."

"We have got to decide whether or not members of Congress are going to stand up for constitutional principles before a democracy or will not allow… the tyranny of the minority to run the country and when you do that then you are headed downhill fast," Clyburn said. "When I used to teach history I used to tell my students all the time I want you to remember two dates. 476 AD. That’s the year the Roman empire fell and passed the whole world into darkness. And it did not come to light again until 1066 when William the Conqueror opened it up again and if we’re not careful- the greatest democracy on the face of the Earth will go the way of the Roman empire. The history is very clear."

He continued, "I would say this is not a Democratic problem. This is not a problem for Democrats. This is a problem for every person in these United States of America and we better wake up or we can gonna find ourselves going the way of the Roman empire and many others since."

"I had been hoping for the appropriate historical parallel. I thank you very much just now for providing it," Wallace responded. "And I hope that you get in front of Democratic and Republican lawmakers and prevail with your wisdom and your urgency."

Wallace has a history of extremely friendly interviews with Democrats and liberal idols. Last week, she told Dr. Anthony Fauci "the true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass" while briefly mentioning the trove of controversial emails he sent and received in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the 2020 election cycle, Wallace told then-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg that he was "'chicken soup for my soul" and urged former congressman Beto O'Rourke to "play media critic" and asked him "What can we do better?"