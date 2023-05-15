Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace dismisses Durham report: 'Whole thing' is a 'rabbit hole conspiracy' theory

Special Counsel John Durham released a report on "Crossfire Hurricane" on Monday

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
MSNBC panel calls Durhams report built on a conspiracy theory Video

MSNBC panel calls Durhams report built on a conspiracy theory

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace argued that Special Counsel John Durhams 300-page report on the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation was based on a "rabbit hole conspiracy."

Special Counsel John Durham’s report investigating the FBI’s original investigation into collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign was built on a "rabbit hole conspiracy," according to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House" discussed the 300-page report released just hours prior regarding the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into whether former President Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Durham found the investigation was marred by a "lack of analytical rigor, apparent confirmation bias, and an over-willingness to rely on information from individuals connected to political opponents."

However, a panel including former FBI agent Frank Figliuzzi and former attorney for the Mueller investigation Andrew Weissman attacked Durham and the report, insisting that it was based on "conspiracy."

MSNBCs Nicolle Wallace

MSNBCs "Deadline: White House" discussed the John Durham report regarding the FBI investigation into alleged Russia collusion. (MSNBC)

"Durham’s whole thing is predicated on it’s like a rabbit hole conspiracy that suggests that the Trump-Barr paranoia infected his ability to stand back and evaluate whether the probe yielded guilty convictions of people who would have had nothing to do with any of these questions he looked at," Wallace said. "It is a view from so far down the rabbit hole that what needs some oversight is what Mr. Durham did for four years that repelled his long-time prosecutorial partner, Nora Dennehy, and other high-level DOJ prosecutors."

DURHAM FINDS DOJ, FBI ‘FAILED TO UPHOLD’ MISSION OF ‘STRICT FIDELITY TO THE LAW’ IN TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE 

Figliuzzi argued further that Durham "failed miserably" in his report and was likely influenced by an "agenda."

"John Durham, once highly respected hard-nosed prosecutors and someone I worked for eons ago as an intern when I was in law school, has twisted himself into a pretzel in an attempt to deliver what he could not deliver. If the goal was to wrack up many indictments and prove all of this Russia, Russia, Russia stuff as Trump says wrong, he’s failed miserably," Figliuzzi said.

John durham special counsel

Special Counsel John Durham, who then-United States Attorney General William Barr appointed in 2019 after the release of the Mueller report to probe the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, arrives for his trial at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC.  ((Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images))

He continued, "John Durham should be exhibit A in the so-called weaponization of government subcommittee because he was weaponized by Bill Barr and turned against the very institutions that he comes out of."

Weissman agreed, insisting that Durham’s report did not disprove that Russia influenced the 2016 election and any comparison between Republicans and Democrats is a "false equivalency."

DURHAM PROBE FINDINGS COULD CAUSE LASTING DAMAGE TO ‘TRUST’ IN INTEL COMMUNITY: FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR 

"So I just think the big picture if you step back is, for those people who think oh, everybody does it, the Democrats do it, Republicans do it, everybody is up to no good and shenanigans, there really is just – that’s not true. There is a false equivalency because you have an enormous number of cases which were proved where you pointed out convictions, where there is a there, there," Weissman said. 

He added, "Russia interfered in the 2016 election and continuing to interfere. There are people who have gone to jail who are rightly found guilty and what you have with John Durham is a big fat nothing, and it reminds me of sort of weaponization hearings that are going on where there also is, they’re just falling flat on their faces because there is no there there."

Durham-Trump-Clinton split

Durham's report found a "lack of analytical vigor" by the DOJ and FBI on the investigation into potential Russia collusion. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regarding the FBI and Department of Justice’s failure to properly investigate the matter, the report said, "Although recognizing that in hindsight much is clearer, much of this also seems to have been clear at the time. We therefore believe it is important to examine past conduct to identify shortcomings and improve how the government carries out its most sensitive functions."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.