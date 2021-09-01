MSNBC analyst compares Texas abortion law to slavery, says there is 'bounty on women's heads'

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance compared the recently enacted Texas abortion law that recently took effect to slavery in a tweet on Wednesday.

Vance, who served as a U.S. attorney general in the Obama administration, posted a series of tweets responding to a Texas law which bans abortions after six weeks that went in effect on Wednesday.

"And while this may be a bad, hot take in a moment of anger that the courts failed us, it feels like there’s now a bounty on women’s heads, just like there used to be on escaped slaves." Vance wrote at 8:00 a.m.

She later acknowledged the tweet was a "bad take" and said "there is no comparison to slavery."

Vance argued people who are pro-life should instead pass measures like "pre-natal care, education, nutrition, child care" and until then the Texas abortion law is "just a political stunt."

After receiving backlash for her comparison to slavery, Vance deleted her tweet nine hours later.

"Deleted a tweet in this thread because I was angry about the Court’s failure to protect rights & especially about the provision of the law that puts a bounty on the heads of women & those who help them. Obviously no comparison to the unique horribles of slavery," she wrote.

Since the law went into effect reporters, pundits, and pro-choice advocates have blasted the law claiming that it’s an "absolute disgrace" for the state that could pave the way to overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said, "There are five justices … who seem like solid votes to overturn Roe v. Wade. We've been accused, those of us saying that Roe is about to be overturned, as being Chicken Little, the sky is falling, the sky is falling. We'll see, because it certainly looks like the sky is falling now."

The Texas Heartbeat Act was originally signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May. The law prohibits abortions after six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can be detected and gives individuals the right to sue abortion clinics or individuals helping women to obtain illegal abortions in the state.