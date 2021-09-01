Ex-CBS anchor Dan Rather crushed for tweet comparing pro-lifers to Taliban: 'Sheer stupidity'

Disgraced ex-CBS anchor Dan Rather was crushed by critics over a tweet attacking pro-life Americans who've also criticized the Biden administration for abandoning vulnerable women in Afghanistan amid its takeover by the Taliban.

"It’s worth noting that many of the same people attacking the Biden Administration for leaving women’s rights behind in Afghanistan are eager to control women’s bodies and choices in the United States," Rather tweeted Tuesday, in a clear comparison of pro-life Americans to the radical Taliban.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIPPED AS ‘ORWELLIAN’ FOR NAMING JOURNALISM AWARD AFTER DAN RATHER

Critics took to social media to blast the liberal former anchor, with some focusing their criticism on the debate over abortion itself. One critic identified themselves as "pro-choice," but said that Rather's tweet intentionally mischaracterized the pro-life argument.

TEXAS LAW BANNING MOST ABORTIONS TAKES EFFECT

Other critics flamed Rather by referring back to his embarrassing ousting as an anchor at CBS News in 2005, when it was discovered he went on air with a controversial story involving former President George W. Bush's service in the Texas Air National Guard, which turned out to be based on forged documents.

"It’s always worth noting people used to take this partisan hack seriously. Then he was pushed out of news as a disgrace. Now, he’s just leaning into his brand," radio host Jason Rantz wrote.

"You're telling on yourself," The Dispatch's Jonah Goldberg wrote.

EX-CBS ANCHOR DAN RATHER FLAMED FOR ‘ABSURD’ CRITICISM OF JON STEWART OVER CORONAVIRUS LAB-LEAK THEORY

Some critics went after Rather's tweet in general, with one calling it "idiotic," and another "mind-numbingly stupid."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rather's tweet came shortly before a Texas law banning most abortions took effect at midnight on Wednesday. The law, which was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year, prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Rather, a native Texan, is an outspoken liberal voice and has frequently appeared on CNN's "Reliable Sources."