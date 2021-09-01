Critics react to Texas abortion law: 'Sends a chill down the spine of every woman' fearing for Roe v Wade

Media pundits shared their discontent with a Texas law that went into effect Wednesday prohibiting abortions after six weeks, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Texas Heartbeat Act, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, also gives individuals the right to sue abortion clinics or those who help mothers obtain abortions in the state.

Liberal networks blasted the law, arguing that many women don't even know they're pregnant at six weeks and worrying it has put Roe v. Wade, the sweeping 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, in jeopardy.

"Why this is such a big deal, not just for women in Texas, is because it sends a chill down the spine to every woman in this country who is worried about their state, fearing they may use this as a blueprint for what could be a way to get around Roe v. Wade in ways that didn't work in years past," CNN "Early Start" co-anchor Laura Jarrett, daughter of former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, reacted Wednesday.

CNN Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic called the decision "a real low" point in the abortion wars and a "serious challenge" to all women's abortion rights.

MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid, who in July referred to the pro-life measure as "Talibanism," tweeted several more thoughts on the law this week, including a gif of "The Handmaid's Tale," a popular Hulu show that is centered on a totalitarian society that treats women as property. She was one of several people to make the dramatic, oft-referenced analogy in liberal circles.

Several others condemned the law by arguing gun laws in Texas are much more lenient.

"Today in Texas you can carry a gun without a permit but you can’t register to vote online or get an abortion after 6 weeks," Mother Jones writer Ari Berman tweeted.

Several more high profile critics launched their ire at the Supreme Court, which has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin called it an "absolute disgrace."

"There are five justices … who seem like solid votes to overturn Roe v. Wade. We've been accused, those of us saying that Roe is about to be overturned, as being Chicken Little, the sky is falling, the sky is falling," Toobin said. "We'll see, because it certainly looks like the sky is falling now."

Biskupic, a CNN Supreme Court analyst, agreed the Supreme Court's "silence" sent a "chilling effect" to abortion clinics throughout Texas.