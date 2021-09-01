CNN's Jeffrey Toobin panics over Texas abortion law: 'Looks like the sky is falling now'

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin declared "the sky is falling" Wednesday after a Texas law took effect that effectively banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

"Doom is coming for Roe v. Wade," Toobin said on CNN's "New Day" of the Supreme Court's decision to not rule on emergency petitions from abortion providers to block the law.

"There are five justices … who seem like solid votes to overturn Roe v. Wade. We've been accused, those of us saying that Roe is about to be overturned, as being Chicken Little, the sky is falling, the sky is falling," Toobin said. "We'll see, because it certainly looks like the sky is falling now."

He added later on CNN that the Supreme Court's actions were an "absolute disgrace."

The left-wing analyst is a devotee of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Were it to be officially overturned, individual states would decide the legality of abortion, leading Toobin to predict women trying to terminate their pregnancies in conservative "red" states would have to travel to "blue" ones.

TEXAS LAW BANNING MOST ABORTIONS TAKES EFFECT



"The effect is that this law is now in effect and Roe v. Wade essentially does not exist, at least in the state of Texas and probably more in states to come," he said.

"As of now, Roe v. Wade overturned isn’t the right word but upended, I think is," "New Day" co-host John Berman said.

"Exactly right," Toobin said. "January 23rd, 1973, the day of Roe v. Wade, was the last time a state had laws banning abortion. Today, September 1st, 2021, is the first day since 1973 where a state has legally banned abortion. There are no more abortion clinics functioning in Texas. Zero."

TWITTER EXPLODES AT CNN'S JEFFREY TOOBIN COMEBACK FOLLOWING ZOOM MASTURBATION SCANDAL: ‘THIS IS CNN’

The Texas law is different from other state laws that enacted abortion bans early in pregnancy due to its unusual enforcement scheme, the Associated Press reported. Rather than have officials responsible for enforcing the law, private citizens are authorized to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in facilitating abortions. Among other situations, that would include anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion. Under the law, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.

Toobin called attention on Twitter to an infamously incorrect prediction he made in 2018 upon the retirement announcement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, when he declared abortion "will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months." Although often mocked for that take after the end of 2019 came and went with no abortion bans, Toobin took a victory lap and declared Wednesday he was "premature by a few months."

Toobin also tweeted that the "great conservative legal project has succeeded" and "RIP #RoeVWade."

JEFFREY TOOBIN PARTIES WITH CNN STAFFERS DAYS AFTER AWKWARD RETURN FROM MASTURBATION SCANDAL

Toobin's critics poked fun at both his "premature" wording, given his infamous Zoom masturbation scandal that got him fired from The New Yorker but not CNN, as well as his own scandal when he fathered a child in 2009 with Casey Greenfield, the daughter of Toobin's onetime CNN colleague Jeff Greenfield.

Toobin urged Greenfield to have an abortion and was later taken to court after he denied the child was his. Toobin was forced to take a DNA test which proved that he was the child's biological father and was ordered to pay child support.

"Jeffrey Toobin is the fitting face of the abortion movement," the Washington Examiner's Tim Carney tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.