MSNBC's Joy Reid compares McConnell, GOP to terrorist sympathizers, Confederate soldiers

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid compared Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other members of the Republican Party to Confederate soldiers and terrorist sympathizer on a Thursday segment of "The Reid Out."

Reid made the comparison during a discussion with MSNBC political contributors Jason Johnson and Charlie Sykes about an opinion piece by progressive pundit Dean Obeidallah, who writes the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was terrorism.

"If that is the case, that makes Republicans at this point terrorist sympathizers, and willingly so," Reid said. "People like [McConnell] are willing to support terrorism in exchange for power. Go back everyone and read the way former Confederate soldiers behaved back then in the 1870’s through the 1920’s. It’s exactly the same way they’re behaving right now."

DEMOCRAT ERIC SWALWELL RANTS GOP ‘A PRO-SLAVERY, ANTI-POLICE PARTY’ IN MSNBC INTERVIEW

Johnson agreed to the idea of labeling Republicans as "terrorist sympathizers."

"There’s are a lot of crazy Republicans out there. But the issue is that the core of their party, their actual intellectual leadership like Mitch McConnell, like Ted Cruz, they too are terrorist sympathizers," he said. "And they too are serious about empowering the kinds of outside organizations that one day want to take over this country and kill anyone who does not believe what they want to believe."

Reid is no stranger to labeling those on the right as "evil" or inviting guests on her show to make controversial statements.

Earlier this week, Reid called McConnell "evil" because she believed the senator planned on packing the Supreme Court with conservative judges.

"What McConnell is doing is undemocratic. The Bible might even call it wickedness in high places, AKA evil," Reid said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During her Wednesday interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., the Democratic lawmaker claimed the Republican Party was "a pro-slavery, anti-police party that's rolling with the cop killers."