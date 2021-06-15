MSNBC's Joy Reid claims 'evil' Mitch McConnell planning to pack SCOTUS with conservative justices

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Monday, without evidence, that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was planning to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with conservative justices if Republicans regained control of the Senate.

Reid referred to McConnell's alleged plan as "wickedness in high places," meaning he was "evil," and argued that he was using the Supreme Court to taunt Democrats by making it "explicitly clear" he would never again confirm a Democratic appointed nominee for the court.

"Today, Mitch McConnell made something explicitly clear: A GOP-controlled Senate would never again confirm a Democratic Supreme Court nominee," Reid said, referencing an appearance by McConnell on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" earlier in the day. "In other words, if they regain the majority, they plan to pack the court with conservative justices in perpetuity."

During the Monday radio appearance, McConnell told host Hugh Hewitt that if the party opposite the sitting president controlled the Senate and a Supreme Court nomination came in the middle of a presidential election, then the Senate should not confirm that nominee, regardless of which party was in control. He added that the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 was different because Republicans controlled both the White House and Senate.

"What McConnell is doing is undemocratic. The Bible might even call it wickedness in high places, AKA evil," Reid said after playing a clip of McConnell's radio interview. "What he’s also doing is glibly taunting Democrats, daring them to do something, anything."

Reid claimed Senate Democrats weren't doing anything to "punish his rotten behavior," and predicted a future Biden nominee would "suffer the same fate" as current Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was former President Obama's nominee amid the 2016 election, but was never confirmed by Senate Republicans.

"Despite this outright taunting, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin insists on having a little bit of faith in Senate Republicans. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema believes that the way to fix a Senate broken by Republican intransigence is, not to eliminate the rule or change the rule, but to change the behavior. Good luck with that, Kyrsten," Reid said. "Then there’s California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who doesn't even see a problem. She told Forbes, ‘If democracy were in jeopardy, I would want to protect it. I don’t see it being in jeopardy right now.’"

"That said, it’s not Democrats who are gleefully blocking the will of the American people. It’s the Republican Party led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and for that reason he, despite everything else, he is the absolute worst," she added.