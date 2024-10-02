Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC host shocked as impeachment witness says Trump regained his support: 'So striking!'

MSNBC host Ari Melber interrupted and began loudly questioning guest Gordon Sondland

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
MSNBC host Ari Melber shouted in disbelief after a former Trump official who testified against him in the first impeachment said he supports the former president due to 'how badly' the Biden-Harris administration has gone.

Gordon Sondland, who served as then-President Trump’s ambassador to the EU and who became a star witness against him in his first impeachment, shocked an MSNBC host by saying Trump won his support once again. 

MSNBC host Ari Melber spoke with three former Trump officials, including White House advisor Peter Navarro, White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews, and Sondland about topics such as how working for the Trump administration has impacted their lives or what the most important thing was that they learned about the former president. Sondland in particular was asked whether he stands by a previous disavowal of the president after the events of January 6, 2021.

"No, I don’t stand by it, and I’ll tell you why," Sondland began. "I’ve now lived four years under the Biden-Harris policies and I have to say that  those policies are not only becoming an existential threat to our country’s way of life, but to our allies as well."

The host loudly interrupted him and began shouting, "I’m going to let you finish, but this is so striking. You said it was a ‘no for me’ after that, after January 6. And here we are right now, And you’re saying it’s a yes for you?"

Ari Melber shouted in disbelief as he questioned one of his guests

MSNBC host Ari Melber expressed shock as a former official who testified against Trump says he regained his support. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"It is a yes, for me. It is an absolute yes for me," Sondland said. "That is how badly the Biden-Harris team have prosecuted their job."

Melber continued speaking at a loud volume during the exchange: "But the whole point you seem to be making was that January 6th and that kind of attack on democracy is bigger than any policy-"

"I am seeing so many attacks on democracy that eclipse January 6th," Sondland replied, encouraging Melber to ask him what those are. Earlier in the same panel, he had voiced his concerns about a future scenario where "if the Democrats are able to impose their desired program over the next several years, there will be massive voting irregularities."

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)

Later, he said that "Policy matters greatly, because policy translates into our way of life and the way our country operates." While he argued that Trump’s conduct around January 6 was not an exemplary thing, there are bigger concerns facing the American electorate.

"I want to express is that I’ve now lived for four years under the Biden-Harris administration," he said. "I live in a bucolic city of Portland, Oregon, which has been destroyed by those policies. Absolutely decimated. Businesses are suffering. My own business is suffering solely for political reasons and it’s all fixable and they don’t want to fix it."

