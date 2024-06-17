Trump pulls away from Biden in one-time swing state: poll

Former President Trump holds an 18-point lead over President Biden in Iowa, according to a new poll in a one-time crucial general election battleground state that's shifted to the right over the past decade.

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, stands at 50% with Biden at 32% among likely voters in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released on Monday.

Democrat turned independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who says he's qualified to make Iowa's ballot, grabbed 9% support, with Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver at 3%, and 3% backing other candidates, according to the survey.

Iowa was a one-time swing state, which former President Barack Obama carried in the 2008 and 2012 elections. But Trump won the state by 9 points over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 in his White House victory and by 8 points over Biden four years ago in his re-election defeat.

Trump's 18-point lead over Biden is up from a 15-point margin the former president held over his Democratic successor in the White House in the previous Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, which was conducted in February.

The poll was conducted June 9-14, entirely after Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in the first trial of a former or current president in the nation's history.

The president's approval rating in the poll stood at 28%, with two-thirds disapproving of the job Biden is doing in the White House.

And Biden's favorable rating was also deeply underwater, at 33% favorable and 66% unfavorable.

Trump, by comparison, held a 51%-47% favorable/unfavorable rating in the survey.

The poll questioned 632 likely voters in Iowa, with an overall sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The president was last in Iowa in April 2022. Trump made numerous stops in Iowa last year and early this year, ahead of the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses.