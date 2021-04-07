MSNBC host concedes Biden stance on Georgia voting law not consistent: 'Impossible to square his argument'

An MSNBC host noted Wednesday that President Biden appeared to flip-flop on his stance on sports boycotts in Georgia over the voting law that has outraged progressives, showing even liberal media outlets are faulting his position on the matter.

While he told ESPN last week that he would support Major League Baseball if it decided to move the All-Star Game, Biden later admitted The Masters golf tournament not being played in Georgia may hurt working folks who need the most help.

"To listen to the president speaking right there, it's impossible to square his argument," MSNBC's Willie Geist said "Morning Joe" on Wednesday.

MLB eventually did move the All-Star Game out of Georgia after Biden compared the state's new voting law to "Jim Crow" laws, which could lead to an estimated $100 million in lost economic benefit to the metro Atlanta area. Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has led the charge against the new law, said she was "disappointed" by MLB's decision.

Biden has been hit by fact-checkers, including the Washington Post, for repeatedly claiming the Georgia law limits early voting hours.

Geist said after a week of backlash, Biden's team realized that by supporting the league's decision, it may be "hurting a bunch of the people we're trying to protect in the country right now."

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough also dinged MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for the All-Star Game move while still being a member of Augusta National Golf Club, one of the most exclusive clubs in the world and home of The Masters. In making that point he found common cause with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., whom Scarborough has often criticized.

Geist shared another note on the MLB move – in some facets, Colorado has stricter voting laws than Georgia, although most citizens vote by mail in Colorado and counties automatically send registered voters mail-in ballots.

"This is a game the administration probably wishes they hadn't played at this point, but here we are," he said.

"A lot of people jumped the gun," Scarborough added.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has elected to not jump into the political fray, saying he didn't believe his opinion should shape discussion on the legislation.

The Masters is the only one of the four major golf championships played in the same location every year.