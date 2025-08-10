MSNBC host asks Jen Psaki if she's 'scared' of Trump administration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Ali Velshi asked MSNBC's Jen Psaki if she was scared of President Donald Trump and his administration on Friday at the end of his show.

"Hey Jen, people ask me as a journalist, 'Are you, you know, are you worried about the way things are going with this administration, them coming after you and all that kind of stuff?'" Velshi asked. "And I think whatever my answer is, it’s like double for you, right? You’re a journalist, and you were in the administration."

Psaki was former President Joe Biden's press secretary before she became a host at MSNBC.

"Just occurred to me, I need to find out if you’re scared, because if you are not scared, then I’m good," he continued.

Psaki responded, "I try not to be. I only get scared when it relates to my kids and threats I get to my home. We all get them."

"But otherwise, look, I think we’re both so fortunate to have this ability to say what we think and share, hopefully, insights on our best days about what’s happening. And that’s a huge gift, so that’s what I try and think about," Psaki continued.

Velshi agreed and said, "If you have a voice in this society, you must use it."

In July, Stephen Colbert called out his employer, CBS, for settling with the president, and accused them of offering a "big fat bribe."

Liberal commentators have suggested politics played a role in late-night host Stephen Colbert's show being canceled, as the announcement followed the network's settlement with the Trump administration.

Psaki has regularly criticized Trump on her nightly show, "The Briefing."

The former Biden press secretary was awarded more airtime in a major shake-up at the liberal network. This included canceling former host Joy Reid's show.