MSNBC host asks Jen Psaki if she's 'scared' of Trump administration

Psaki said both hosts were fortunate to be able to say what they think

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
MSNBC's Ali Velshi asks host Jen Psaki if she felt 'scared' of Trump, his administration

MSNBC's Ali Velshi asks host Jen Psaki if she felt 'scared' of Trump, his administration

MSNBC's Ali Velshi questioned colleague Jen Psaki on Friday about whether she felt scared of being targeted by President Trump or the administration.

MSNBC host Ali Velshi asked MSNBC's Jen Psaki if she was scared of President Donald Trump and his administration on Friday at the end of his show. 

"Hey Jen, people ask me as a journalist, 'Are you, you know, are you worried about the way things are going with this administration, them coming after you and all that kind of stuff?'" Velshi asked. "And I think whatever my answer is, it’s like double for you, right? You’re a journalist, and you were in the administration."

Psaki was former President Joe Biden's press secretary before she became a host at MSNBC. 

MSNBC CANCELS JOY REID’S SHOW AS PART OF PROGRAMMING SHAKEUP AT LIBERAL NETWORK

Ali Velshi and Jen Psaki

MSNBC host Ali Velshi asked Jen Psaki on Friday if she felt scared of President Trump and his administration.  (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen; Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

MSNBC’S PSAKI STRUGGLES TO FILL MADDOW’S LOFTY SHOES, TRAILS CNN IN KEY DEMO THROUGH TWO MONTHS IN NEW SLOT

"Just occurred to me, I need to find out if you’re scared, because if you are not scared, then I’m good," he continued. 

Psaki responded, "I try not to be. I only get scared when it relates to my kids and threats I get to my home. We all get them."

"But otherwise, look, I think we’re both so fortunate to have this ability to say what we think and share, hopefully, insights on our best days about what’s happening. And that’s a huge gift, so that’s what I try and think about," Psaki continued. 

Velshi agreed and said, "If you have a voice in this society, you must use it."

Trump speaks to reporters by Marine One

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Lehigh Valley International Airport, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Allentown, Pa.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

In July, Stephen Colbert called out his employer, CBS, for settling with the president, and accused them of offering a "big fat bribe."

Liberal commentators have suggested politics played a role in late-night host Stephen Colbert's show being canceled, as the announcement followed the network's settlement with the Trump administration.

Psaki has regularly criticized Trump on her nightly show, "The Briefing." 

MSNBC's Jen Psaki holds mock WH press briefing attacking Trump admin Video

The former Biden press secretary was awarded more airtime in a major shake-up at the liberal network. This included canceling former host Joy Reid's show.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.