MSNBC host after Mueller testimony: Idea of Trump in 'prison' is not an 'incomprehensible concept'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace pushed back on the idea that President Trump was out of the woods after what was widely panned as a dispassionate testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday.

"If the public hears one thing, and they hear that [Trump] committed crimes that would land anyone else in a jail cell -- and he actually has three or four buddies sitting in jail... you know, Donald Trump in jail is not some incomprehensible concept," she said after the House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Her comments came after Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., told her and others that people's minds should have been "blown" by Mueller's testimony which, he said, confirmed that the president obstructed justice.

Wallace similarly agreed that the testimony contained "significant" points. Mueller's testimony came after months of speculation that he didn't recommend prosecution against Trump solely due to a Justice Department policy against charging a sitting president.

Her comments came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly dismissed House Democrats' push for impeachment but also said she wanted to see Trump in prison. She has argued that if the Republican-led Senate rejected an effort to remove Trump from office, it could doom future prospects for prosecuting him after his time in the White House.

In a moment that could keep Democrats digging, Mueller replied, "yes," when Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck asked if the president could be charged with a crime after he left office. Pressed if the president could be charged with obstruction after he left office, Mueller again replied: “Yes."

Much of the hearing provided a forum for Republicans to fume at Mueller over the way he conducted the other part of his probe, on the obstruction component. Republicans argued prosecutors should only bring charges in such a case -- and would have no business saying whether someone is innocent, in questioning the section of his report stating that while the probe did not establish Trump committed a crime, it also did not exonerate him.

“Can you give an example other than Donald Trump where the Justice Department determined an investigated person was not exonerated because their innocence was not conclusively determined?” Texas Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe asked Mueller.

“I cannot, but this is a unique situation," Mueller replied.

Ratcliffe shot back: “The special counsel’s job didn’t say you were to determine Trump’s innocence or to exonerate him.” He added: “Respectfully, it was not the special counsel’s job to conclusively determine Trump’s innocence.”

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.