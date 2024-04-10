MSNBC guest rips Avenatti right after his surprise appearance on network: 'He knows nothing' about Trump case

Nick Akerman, a former Watergate prosector, called out disgraced former attorney Michael Avenatti on Tuesday after he threw cold water on the hush money case against Donald Trump.

Avenatti joined MSNBC's Ari Melber from prison on Tuesday and cast some doubt on the Trump hush money case, which he said was "stale," Fox News Digital previously reported.

"I wouldn’t take his word on either of those two things. He knows nothing about this case," Akerman said, reacting to the interview. Avenatti took issue with Michael Cohen as a potential witness in the case, who he called a "serial liar."

"He was not involved in the mechanics of the case. He was not involved in the payoffs. He was not involved in how it was set up. He’s not a witness in this case. The witnesses in this case are, it’s not just Michael Cohen like he says, it’s also David Pecker, who was the head of the National Inquirer. What the indictment alleges is a scheme to basically catch and kill individuals who were offering information on Donald Trump to keep that from the voting public in 2016." he continued.

"When you say he doesn’t know things, you mean he was not the lawyer at the time that this went down?" MSNBC host Ari Melber asked Akerman.

Akerman said, "he has no personal knowledge."

"He does know a lot of things that most people don’t know, whether you like it or not. I mean, you might be thinking that he’s just criticizing the D.A. or whatever your reasons are, but Avenatti knows what Stormy Daniels’ state of mind was at the time that this came out in ’18. He knows how he dealt with Mr. Cohen at that time. He and Mr. Cohen both ended up going to prison," Melber argued.

Akerman said Aveantti was not going to be a witness in the case and said he had "zero" to do with it.

"There is no way any reasonable district attorney would ever put that guy on the witness stand," he continued, as Melber noted they didn't know for sure who the witnesses would be.

"Well, we don’t know, but it could be Santa Claus too. It’s not gonna be Avenatti," Akerman continued.

Avenatti argued during the interview with Melber that Trump wouldn't get a fair trial in New York, and said there were a lot of problems with the case.

"I don’t think that he can get a fair trial in New York. And to the people who claim that in fact, he can get a fair trial in New York with a New York jury, I would ask them, if they were to go to sleep tonight and wake up tomorrow and find out that the case had been moved to Mississippi or Alabama, would they still think the trial was going to be fair?" he said.

Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2022 for cheating four former clients out of millions of dollars and trying to obstruct the IRS from collecting payroll taxes from a coffee shop that he owned.

He was also already serving a five-year prison sentence for stealing $300,000 from Daniels and attempting to extort footwear manufacturer Nike out of $25 million.