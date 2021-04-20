MSNBC contributor: Derek Chauvin conviction may cause police to retaliate

MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude seemed to suggest Tuesday that police officers might retaliate over the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis braced for potential violence ahead of the verdict this week, with images of boarded-up buildings, armed troops, and military vehicles dominating the Twin Cities.

"We have been preparing for the violence of protests," Glaude said. "Now we need to prepare for the reaction of the police. We were prepared for the protesters and what they might do if the verdict came down in a way that they were not satisfied. Now we need to be mindful of what it means that we're seeing these tectonic plates shift in the very ways that policing is happening in the country."

Chauvin was convicted on second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges in Floyd's death last May. Jurors deliberated for less than 11 hours before reaching the verdict on the closely watched trial.

There was a sense of relief among most media commentators, although not all. MSNBC's Jason Johnson said the outcome was unsatisfying and likened it to a "make-up call" for other injustices.

The images of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck last year before he died sparked anger and nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

His sentencing will be in eight weeks. Chauvin faces decades in prison after the convictions.