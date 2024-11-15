Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC continues to lose viewers since Election Day, posts lowest-rated Wednesday since 2016

MSNBC shed 40% of its 2024 audience

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
MSNBC’s liberal viewers have largely tuned out the network since Election Day, resulting in the lowest-rated Wednesday in eight years this week.

MSNBC has seen its audience flee since President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive Election Day victory over Vice President Kamala Harris despite a historic news cycle that has unfolded in the days since. The left-wing network has been reliably anti-Trump for nearly a decade but it appears viewers need a break from Joy Reid and other hosts pointing fingers over Harris’ loss. 

MSNBC averaged only 599,000 total viewers on Wednesday, November 13, for its smallest Wednesday audience since June 29, 2016. By comparison, Fox News Channel averaged 2.3 million total viewers on Wednesday this week. 

MSNBC HEMORRHAGING VIEWERS SINCE ELECTION DAY, SHEDS MORE THAN HALF OF PRIMETIME AUDIENCE

MSNBC hosts

MSNBC host Joy Reid, Alex Wagner, Chris Hayes and Lawrence ODonnell. (Getty)

MSNBC averaged 991,000 total viewers on weekdays during 2024, so the network shed 40% of its usual audience on Wednesday this week. 

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, MSNBC’s primetime line-up of "All In with Chris Hayes," "Alex Wagner Tonight" and "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell" drew only 929,000 total viewers on Wednesday this week for a 43% drop from its 2024 average of 1.6 million. 

MSNBC'S AL SHARPTON GOES OFF ON 'LATTE LIBERALS' WHO 'SPEAK FOR PEOPLE THEY DON'T SPEAK TO'

Reid on MSNBC

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Sen. Mark Kelly would have been a safer pick than Gov. Tim Walz as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate because he’s "mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder bread White." (Screenshot/MSNBC)

Several MSNBC hosts have reacted with a mix of anger and anguish over Trump's decisive victory.

Stephanie Ruhle said Americans were gambling with the country’s future by choosing Trump as their next president. Claire McCaskill cried on-air after watching Harris' concession speech. Jonathan Capehart said he was still "grappling" with how "someone was elected that ran a campaign that was openly hostile, openly racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, transphobic."

Reid attacked Latinos who supported Trump at one point, saying they would now "own everything" that happened to their families.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 