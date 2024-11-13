Fox News has most-watched Election Day livestream on YouTube

Fox News had the biggest U.S.-based Election Day livestream on YouTube.

Fox News’ livestream of President-elect Trump speaking was the most-streamed livestream on Election Day with 1 million peak concurrent viewers. It has now been viewed nearly 19 million times on Fox News’ YouTube channel alone.

Fox News’ livestream was followed by NBC News, LiveNow from FOX, ABC News and the "PBD Podcast," hosted by Patrick Bet-David when ranking the most-popular streams in order of peak concurrent viewership.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL FINISHES ELECTION WEEK AS MOST-WATCHED NETWORK IN ALL OF TV, CRUSHES CNN AND MSNBC

Throughout Election Day, over 45 million people across the U.S. watched content related to the U.S. election on YouTube, the company announced on Thursday.

Americans flocked to Fox News for information and analysis related to President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, as Fox News Channel finished election week as the most-watched network in all of television.

Fox News Channel averaged 2.6 million total day viewers during the week of November 4-10, finishing as the only cable network to crack the 1-million viewer plateau. Fox News more than doubled runner-up MSNBC’s audience, as the liberal network averaged 967,000 total day viewers to finish second.

Fox News also walloped the competition during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 4.3 million viewers to finish with twice the audience of No. 2 ESPN’s 2.1 million average.

This marked Fox News Channel’s best week in both primetime and total day viewers since November 2020. Fox News had a commanding 61% of the cable news audience share during election week.

JOY REID SAYS BLACK WOMEN NO LONGER INTERESTED IN 'SAVING AMERICA' AFTER BETRAYAL BY WHITE FEMALE VOTERS

Fox News also topped broadcast competition among weekday primetime viewers, averaging 5.4 million viewers to beat ABC’s 4.9 million viewers, as well as CBS and NBC.

On Election Day, FOX News Media’s primetime coverage of election night across Fox News Channel, FOX Network, FOX Business Network and Fox News Digital topped all television networks with nearly 13.6 million viewers and 4.4 million among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54.

NO TRUMP BUMP: MSNBC HEMORRHAGING VIEWERS SINCE ELECTION DAY, SHEDS MORE THAN HALF OF PRIMETIME AUDIENCE

Fox News’ "Democracy 2024" primetime coverage co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum averaged nearly 10.3 million in total viewers and 3.1 million in the 25-54 key demo. Fox News’ massive audience dominated competition in both categories and beat ABC, NBC, CBS and all cable news networks for the second election in a row.

Along the way, Fox News’ Decision Desk was the first major network to call the race for President-elect Donald Trump, who made history as only the second person in history to win non-consecutive White House terms.

The following day, Fox News’ special coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris’ concession speech continued to sweep the TV news competition, delivering 7.9 million viewers and 1.4 million in the demo coveted by advertisers.