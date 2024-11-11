MSNBC's Al Sharpton goes off on 'latte liberals' who 'speak for people they don't speak to'

MSNBC's Al Sharpton went off on "latte liberals" on Monday who he argued "speak for people they don't speak to," and accused some Democrats of wanting to "lead people" they don't even like.

"The whole goal of the civil rights movement and the movement now is to correct the system, not to overthrow the system and to make things work equally for everyone, not to just upturn everything and change everything to some undefined utopia. These are latte liberals that speak for people that they don’t speak to, that want to lead people that they don’t even like, are running around trying to represent things that was never part of what we were saying," Sharpton said.

The MSNBC host was discussing a New York Times column written by Maureen Dowd, headlined, "Democrats and the Case of Mistaken Identity Politics."

"All of us that were on the forefront, and still are, of police reform, never said defund the police," he continued.

MSNBC'S JOY REID BLAMES WHITE WOMEN FOR HARRIS LOSING NORTH CAROLINA

Dowd wrote in her column that some members of the Democratic Party are finally realizing that "woke is broke."

"Democratic insiders thought people would vote for Kamala Harris, even if they didn’t like her, to get rid of Trump. But more people ended up voting for Trump, even though many didn’t like him, because they liked the Democratic Party less," she wrote.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough echoed her points during the show on Monday, arguing that the defund the police messaging from the far-left was damaging.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Defunding the police! Back in 2020, we were talking here, Rev. Al [Sharpton], let me bring you in here on defunding the police. You and I were talking about how representatives in the toughest parts of New York City, in real time, were saying, ‘Defund the police? No! No! We need more police on the street protecting our children as we walk to school. We need more children in the classroom, you know, in the classrooms, more police officers.’ Safety officers so our children can go to and from class, so businesses can be safe, so we can live a safe life," he said.

Trump made historic gains among Latino voters, specifically Latino male voters. A majority of Latino male voters supported Trump in the election, according to reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Democratic candidates have often been avatars of elitism — Michael Dukakis, Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and second-term Barack Obama. The party embraced a worldview of hyper-political correctness, condescension and cancellation, and it supported diversity statements for job applicants and faculty lounge terminology like "Latinx," and "BIPOC" (Black, Indigenous, People of Color)," Dowd's column read, adding, "This alienated half the country, or more."