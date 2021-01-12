MSNBC's Chris Hayes accused of sexism after singling out, shaming Amy Coney Barrett as Trump appointee

MSNBC host Chris Hayes was slammed on social media Tuesday after he attempted to shame Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for being an appointee of President Trump.

Following Wednesday's riot on Capitol Hill, Trump's political foes have launched a campaign to brand him and anyone associated with him as toxic amid a drive to impeach him a second time.

The "All In" host shared an image from last year's Rose Garden ceremony commemorating Barrett's nomination featuring the then-federal judge alongside the embattled president.

"Wonder if Amy Coney Barrett has pictures like this framed and up in her house or not," Hayes tweeted.

Hayes' tweet raised eyebrows among critics.

"That's creepy, Chris," journalist Chad Felix Greene reacted.

"The kind of tweet that would never exist about [Brett] Kavanaugh or [Neil] Gorsuch. Funny how that works..." wrote Fourth Watch media critic Steve Krakauer, referring to Trump's two male Supreme Court nominees.

Hayes was challenged by Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney, who invoked the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by writing that she had accepted her Supreme Court nomination from Bill Clinton, a "serial sexual predator and proven perjurer."

"And yet nowhere in the league of the man who Amy Coney Barrett was appointed by!" Hayes responded. "She gets to be on the court for life! Also, she will forever be linked this monstrous, dangerous man. It is what it is."

"I mean you are trying to your best to make sure this woman's future accomplishments are cast in the shadow of this wretched man, and then using the passive voice!" Carney shot back.

"No, I'm very active here. She made a deal with this wretched man," Hayes double down. "She knew who and what he represented as did everyone else who made that wretched deal and if my Catholic upbringing taught me *anything* it is that when we make those compromises we are engaged in wickedness and sin. We can be forgiven for them, because God forgives, but we must atone and be clear about what we've done. I truly hope she does that."

Hayes later acknowledged that he trusts Carney's "theological instincts more than mine" since his are "quite rusty."