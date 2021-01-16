MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle thanked by Biden adviser for 'advocacy' and 'help'

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle is being slammed as a "Democratic Party hack" after a softball interview with one of President-elect Joe Biden's advisers, who thanked her for pushing his agenda.

Jared Bernstein, whom Biden tapped to serve as a member of the Council on Economic Advisers, thanked Ruhle for her "advocacy" and "help" Friday morning when discussing the massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal aimed at combating the pandemic and bolstering the sagging economy.

KATIE COURIC CHEERS ON TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT, SAYS GOP LAWMAKERS NEED TO BE 'DEPROGRAMMED'

Rather than pressing Bernstein on any of the controversial portions of the package -- such as a federally mandated $15 minimum wage -- the NBC News senior business correspondent puffed it up as a bipartisan effort.

On "Fox & Friends" Friday, however, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., criticized Biden's proposal as a "bailout for blue states" like New York and California, which he said did not handle the pandemic as effectively as other states.

"This isn't about D or R, it's about A -- America," Ruhle said. "There's not a lot of programs that get support from the Chamber of Commerce and [Sen.] Bernie Sanders, but that's actually what we've heard in the last 14 hours."

MSNBC'S STEPHANIE RUHLE SLAMMED FOR 'SOFTBALL INTERVIEW' WITH CUOMO AMID NURSING HOME CONTROVERSY

Closing out the segment Friday morning, the Biden adviser lauded Ruhle.

"There’s been a lot of people pulling for this," he said. "Your help has been extremely important because not only have you continued to amplify some of the things that we’re trying to do here, but you’ve been in the weeds and you’ve talked about the very policies that have been knocking around for a long time and that we finally have been able to get together and put into a plan. So I want to thank you for your advocacy as well."

Ruhle responded: "Well, Jared, if you’re going to compliment me, there’s always more time for that in our show. We’re going to continue to cover this. Do you know why? Because policy matters. That's how people’s lives change."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NewsBusters contributing editor Kyle Drennen slammed the MSNBC anchor, writing that Ruhle "made it clear that she is a self-avowed Democratic Party hack."