MSNBC anchor shocked by Black, Latino voters supporting Trump's mass deportation policy

MSNBC host Alex Wagner was shocked when Black and Latino voters in Pennsylvania, expressed support for former President Trump and his immigration policies.

Wagner, the host of "Alex Wagner Tonight," sat down with members of the Black Republican Club of Philadelphia over the weekend and asked various Black and Latino voters why Trump has won their support instead of Vice President Kamala Harris. While Wagner noted that Black voters in Philadelphia are expected to support Harris by wide margins, she asked how many voters in the county can Trump "pick off."

When asked what Trump policy resonates with them, one voter named Dorian Urizar said immigration is the key issue. He also noted that he is from a Guatemalan immigrant family.

"For us, like, seeing the new immigrants come in, it’s just - they are more violent, it is more chaos, they do more bad than anything, and we have been here for longer than them," he said. "And it is starting to affect us more, because like, stuff is getting stolen, they are making us look bad, as immigrants, and we stayed longer than them, and we have been getting more misrepresentation because of them."

HARRIS RAMPS UP OUTREACH TO BLACK MALE VOTERS AS POLLS SUGGEST TRUMP MAKING GAINS

While he felt unsure about whether he could support mass deportation, ultimately he argued, "but I do think it’s a good idea for the immigrants that are coming in, because they are the problem."

Another voter argued in favor of mass deportation.

"I agree with the idea of mass deportation, largely," Pastor Philip Fisher said. "We have criminals in this country who are destroying our nation, they are coming in here, getting earmarked bills, policies to open up businesses, get free housing, get access - easier access than those who are legally immigrating to this country to welfare and other benefits."

"So, like, as a taxpayer, we have to pay for these guys to have luxuries of life, and we don’t get anything. Especially Black Americans, who have suffered so much in the system under Democrats. We don’t get anything. That’s insane," he added.

One woman named Sheila Armstrong, said, "the part that is driving me crazy about immigration, is the fact that I feel, and I really do feel, that the Democrats are celebrating people breaking the law. Why create the law, create a whole process for immigration, for y’all to break it?"

HARRIS UNVEILS NEW AGENDA AS SHE COURTS BLACK MALE VOTERS

Wagner asked the group about Trump’s comments about migrants coming to take "Black jobs."

"Well, first of all, they are," Armstrong said. "They are illegal aliens. They are taking jobs that belong to the citizens of this country. It is just the fact that Trump is saying it out loud. That is why the fact that we rally around, behind Trump, because at the end of the day, this is the stuff we have been shouting out as a community."

In the following segment, Wagner spoke to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and pressed him on whether Democrats made a mistake.

"So, in one hand, you’d think in this battle to peel off of voters, Harris seems more organized, more focused, but, the emotional draw of Trump is undeniable," she said. "And if you heard that sound we played in the last segment, I wonder if you think maybe Democrats made a miscalculation in feeling overly confident in the Harris campaign’s structure and organization, when Trump has so much emotional weight to his argument, that he is pulling people in, impromptu."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis replied that he believes "quite the opposite," because "I think Democrats recognize that this election is going to be close, which is why the Harris campaign is running the biggest presidential organization in Pennsylvania."