Atlanta businessman blasts Stacey Abrams' claims on Black voters, predicts 'historic' turnout for Trump

Atlanta business owner Bruce LeVell fired back at former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Tuesday after she cited "racism" and "sexism" as longstanding challenges Vice President Harris faces with the Democratic electorate.

"We're talking about a failed person who ran for governor twice, who's made herself very wealthy on the boogeyman, on her superPAC, so that's Stacey. I wouldn't expect her to say anything else," LeVell, a Trump campaign surrogate, said on "Fox & Friends First."

"Democrats have been playing the race game. We saw it come down the escalators when President Trump came down the escalators [in 2015]. They're using the big bad boogeyman, and it's not going to work."

Speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett on Monday, Abrams addressed a question about Georgia pastor Jamal Bryant, who insisted that misogyny remains very real in the Black community and that, if Black men had voted in larger numbers, Abrams would have become governor.

"Do you agree that Black men who are not voting for Harris and who didn't vote for you, as the pastor sees it, are misogynists? As he said, misogyny is still real in our community?" Burnett asked.

Abrams, however, appeared less concerned about Black men turning out to the polls than others like Bryant and perhaps former President Barack Obama, who recently suggested Black men may be reluctant to support her due to sexism.

"It's a shock to everyone, but sexism remains real and a very pertinent issue. But I want us to be really clear that Kamala Harris is doing very well with Black men. Black men are the second-strongest cohort of Democratic voters. What we're seeing, though, is that she is showing them due respect by actually speaking to their issues, and those issues differ from other cohorts. I'm not quite certain why there is this panic about Black men voting. They vote. In fact, they vote more than their counterparts in any other community for Democrats," Abrams said.

She continued, "However, we do have to acknowledge that there is sexism, there is racism, there are challenges in our electorate, and that's why it's so important that Kamala Harris is going everywhere and talking to everyone."

LeVell continued his response to Abrams' remarks, telling Fox News' Carley Shimkus the issue lies with the Democratic Party's policies.

"For many, many years. Most, if not all, of the Democrat Party's policies have been dismal and a failure in the Black culture. That's all Black culture, not just Black men…. We've gotten better in society, but we all know that the majority of those failed policies, quote, ‘come from the Democrat Party.’ This is a great awakening."

LeVell predicted Black turnout for former President Trump will be "historic and epic" this year.

Record-shattering turnout in the first week of early voting has dominated headlines across battleground Georgia, with all eyes turning to the state – and a series of others – that could determine the outcome of the highly-contentious 2024 election.

Over 1.5 million ballots were cast in the Peach State last week, and roughly 65% to 70% of Georgia's votes are expected to come early.