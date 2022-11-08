MSNBC analyst 'can't say' Georgia election is 'fair and equitable' because of new election law

MSNBC analyst Jason Johnson began casting doubts on the results for Georgia’s midterm elections hours before the polls closed on Tuesday's "Deadline: White House."

Johnson appeared as one of several guests monitoring the 2018 midterm elections and highlighted the battleground state of Georgia. He immediately highlighted the election law within the state, claiming that it’s an example of "voter suppression."

"I think this is the greatest indicator that we always have to talk about voter suppression. It’s almost 5 o'clock. In the state of Georgia, Brian Kemp and Raffensperger, they changed the state law so that you cannot get a provisional ballot in Georgia before 5:00. So if you waited in line for 2 1/2 hours, got there, and they said oh, there’s a mistake, you can’t get a provisional ballot here," Johnson said.

He emphasized, "The level of voter suppression is beyond anything that we saw in 2018. So I think it’s completely up in the air. There has been youth turnout at levels we haven’t expected. Democrats feel confident, Republicans I’ve spoken to feel confident. But we can’t say that whatever happens tonight is a fair and equitable election, because there have been too many laws passed by election deniers to keep people from expressing themselves."

Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., enacted an election reform law in 2021. His Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams has frequently attacked this law as an example of "voter suppression."

Despite Johnson and Abrams’ accusations, however, Georgia has seen record levels of turnout on early voting.

Johnson later claimed that the election could be more complicated than polls promoting a Republican wave have suggested. He also reiterated that election results could take days or weeks to find depending on the state’s situation.

"I am shocked. I talked to a lot of my former students in Ohio. I’m so surprised at the number of people who say they really think Tim Ryan is going to win. I hear a lot of people are saying there are southeast Ohio people who can’t stand J.D. Vance. Most people who I’m talking to in Florida say it’s going to be a complete wipeout. What I’ve been hearing from organizers on the ground is to keep our eyes on North Carolina. Cherri Beasley might be a lot stronger than expected. I’m surprised," Johnson said.

"A month ago, I thought this was clearly Republicans take the House and Democrats maybe hold the Senate. I have no idea what’s going to happen. This is the first cycle in like four cycles where I literally don’t know what’s going to happen. And we may not know for days or weeks because of vote fights and counts and fraud accusations," he said.