MSNBC analyst doubles down comparing Republicans concerned about inflation to Nazis

MSNBC analyst and former Lieutenant Governor candidate Matthew Dowd reiterated his claim that Republicans pushing inflation concerns are comparable to Nazis in the 1930s.

Dowd appeared on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" Monday to discuss what host Joy Reid saw as the rise of "fascism" in Republican candidates.

"What scares me is that I’m not sure everybody minds. You know, I think there are some people who will just sit back and let it happen, thinking it won’t be that bad. And that, to me, is almost more dangerous than the radicals," Reid said.

Dowd doubled down on labeling Republicans with "fascism" by comparing the GOP’s focus on inflation to Nazis.

"I’m not going to say that the GOP are Nazis at this point or whatever, but it certainly sounds very familiar to what happened in Germany, which is a bunch of citizens, Adolf Hitler gets a third of the vote, nobody thought it could happen there, they went along because he said he would solve the economy and fix inflation," Dowd said. "You can hear those sorts of things, and then oh, lo and behold, a few years later they lost their democracy, and they’re all like, how did that happen here? That’s my worry. That is my worry. Obviously, the price of a hamburger, the price of milk, the price of gas is concerning, but that is a short-term problem. The loss of a democracy will decimate everyone’s freedom."

He added, "We shouldn’t try to be saying you need to adopt our culture or whatever it happens to be. That is the white nationalist. It should be we stand for democracy. We stand for the Constitution and the dignity of all. That’s what we stand for, and if you’re with us, join us."

Reid agreed, "That’s exactly right. And we can all argue about tax rates and normal politics later, but we have to have a democracy to have anything to argue about. Otherwise, there’s no point, nothing to argue about. You have no control over your society."

Although Dowd claimed he wasn’t going to say the GOP are Nazis, he made a similar comparison just days earlier on "Deadline: White House." Last week, he said that the political focus on the economy was "reminiscent" of Adolf Hitler’s rise to power.

"I’ll also remind people of a history lesson that in the 1930s Germany, there was a candidate and there was a party that said they were going to do something about inflation," Dowd said. "And they did something about inflation. Inflation went away but so did the democracy in Germany in the 1930s up until 1945," Dowd said.

Democratic adviser and frequent MSNBC guest Kurt Bardella has made numerous comparisons of the Republican Party to Nazis, suggesting that "extreme" candidates "mirror what we have seen in other places like Nazi Germany." He’s also previously referred to the GOP as a "domestic terrorist cell" in the country.