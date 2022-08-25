Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

MSNBC's Matthew Dowd: 'White Christian nationalism' engulfed Republican Party politics and religion

Matthew Dowd previously served as a Bush-Cheney adviser in 2004

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
MSNBC political contributor Matthew Dowd accused Republicans of being engulfed in White Christian nationalism, viewing politics and religion as the same.

MSNBC political contributor Matthew Dowd claimed that the Republican Party is "completely occupied" by White Christian nationalism while appearing on Thursday’s "The ReidOut." 

Host Joy Reid led a panel to celebrate the anniversary of the certification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that allowed women the right to vote. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, she suggested that women’s rights could be on the ballot for this midterm election.

Members of the panel argued that Democrats could use abortion as a political issue to win in November. By contrast, Dowd argued that abortion has shown how entrenched the GOP is in racist, religious nationalism.

MSNBC host Joy Reid and political analyst Matthew Dowd said the media shouldn't "both sides" Republicans and Democrats, on "The ReidOut" June 20, 2022.

MSNBC host Joy Reid and political analyst Matthew Dowd said the media shouldn't "both sides" Republicans and Democrats, on "The ReidOut" June 20, 2022. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"The thing that’s happened with the Republican Party is there is no division between the people that are pushing religion and the people that are pushing politics. For the Republican Party, it has become one. And it’s this White Christian nationalism that has completely occupies [sic] the Republican Party in America which is out of step with the majority of America," Dowd said.

He added, "And that led them to do what they have done, that obviously led the people on the Supreme Court who many of them are White Christian nationalists that sit on the Supreme Court today put there by Donald Trump." 

Although Dowd previously identified as a Republican in 2004, he has since frequently and viciously attacked the GOP with increasingly inflammatory rhetoric. In 2018, he referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as a "sexual predator" while in April 2022 he claimed that conservatives would call Jesus Christ a "groomer" or a "socialist" if he still walked the earth.

Pro-choice advocates have protested the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

Pro-choice advocates have protested the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. (JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

He also applauded Democrat candidates for pushing abortion as a major issue in place of inflation or the economy as the midterms draw closer.

"And the other thing I would say in elections that many times people make the mistake of is you don’t poll to find out what the most important issue for you to talk about. What you should do is talk about the most important issue and make the issue even if it’s a third-place issue, fourth place issue. Everybody thought as of 30 days ago, 60 days ago it’s inflation and the economy. I kept saying that what you do as a leader is tell the voters what the election is about. And what the Supreme Court did unfortunately for Republicans is tell both women and men this is what the election is about," Dowd said.

Democrats have viewed abortion as a political issue that could help them secure the House and Senate in November.

Democrats have viewed abortion as a political issue that could help them secure the House and Senate in November. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)

A recent poll found that abortion was the top issue for voters in the Michigan gubernatorial race, tying with inflation and the economy.

