MSNBC's Matthew Dowd: 'White Christian nationalism' engulfed Republican Party politics and religion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC political contributor Matthew Dowd claimed that the Republican Party is "completely occupied" by White Christian nationalism while appearing on Thursday’s "The ReidOut."

Host Joy Reid led a panel to celebrate the anniversary of the certification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that allowed women the right to vote. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, she suggested that women’s rights could be on the ballot for this midterm election.

Members of the panel argued that Democrats could use abortion as a political issue to win in November. By contrast, Dowd argued that abortion has shown how entrenched the GOP is in racist, religious nationalism.

"The thing that’s happened with the Republican Party is there is no division between the people that are pushing religion and the people that are pushing politics. For the Republican Party, it has become one. And it’s this White Christian nationalism that has completely occupies [sic] the Republican Party in America which is out of step with the majority of America," Dowd said.

MSNBC HOST ALEX WAGNER" WE NEED ‘UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’ FOR WOMEN SEEKING ABORTION ‘FREEDOM’

He added, "And that led them to do what they have done, that obviously led the people on the Supreme Court who many of them are White Christian nationalists that sit on the Supreme Court today put there by Donald Trump."

Although Dowd previously identified as a Republican in 2004, he has since frequently and viciously attacked the GOP with increasingly inflammatory rhetoric. In 2018, he referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as a "sexual predator" while in April 2022 he claimed that conservatives would call Jesus Christ a "groomer" or a "socialist" if he still walked the earth.

He also applauded Democrat candidates for pushing abortion as a major issue in place of inflation or the economy as the midterms draw closer.

TIM SCOTT REJECTS CLAIMS ROE OVERTURN WILL HURT GOP, CITES ‘INFANTICIDE’ DISCUSSION BY NORTHAM

"And the other thing I would say in elections that many times people make the mistake of is you don’t poll to find out what the most important issue for you to talk about. What you should do is talk about the most important issue and make the issue even if it’s a third-place issue, fourth place issue. Everybody thought as of 30 days ago, 60 days ago it’s inflation and the economy. I kept saying that what you do as a leader is tell the voters what the election is about. And what the Supreme Court did unfortunately for Republicans is tell both women and men this is what the election is about," Dowd said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A recent poll found that abortion was the top issue for voters in the Michigan gubernatorial race, tying with inflation and the economy.