A mother's anguish: Judge Jeanine exposes the human cost of sanctuary policies in new Fox Nation series

Why does America have sanctuary cities? Why are illegal immigrants being protected? What is America going to do about its immigration problem? These questions – among others – are the focus of Judge Jeanine Pirro's latest Fox Nation special.

"[It makes me] very angry. Why are we protecting them? We need to be protected. Everyone that's living here illegally in the United States needs to be protected," Tammy Nobles, whose 20-year-old daughter Kayla Hamilton was brutally raped and strangled to death in 2022 by MS-13 gang member Walter Martinez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

Nobles sat down across from Pirro for the first episode of the special, voicing her anger when asked about states that refuse to provide information regarding illegal immigrants who have committed crimes after crossing the border.

"The thinking is they don't want to discriminate against them because they are illegal," Pirro explained.

Martinez was later caught, pleaded guilty to Hamilton's murder and was sentenced to 70 years in prison for the crime, according to The New York Post.

Pirro's Fox Nation special looks into sanctuary jurisdictions across the U.S. and offers a platform to heartbroken family members to share their harrowing experiences.

Sitting down with "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy on Wednesday, she offered Fox viewers a glimpse into the content.

"Why are illegals signing allegiance to violent gangs in their own country instead of respecting America, that's giving them everything? This special delves into what we are going to do about this problem," she said.

"[Nobles] and so many others who've lost their loved ones have made a decision that what they're going to do is they're going to get America organized, get us on notice as to what's happening, where it's happening and what we can do about it, and that's why this Fox Nation special is compelling," she added.

Sobering data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) indicates that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions could be loose on the streets in the U.S., including 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with pending criminal charges, not including those in detention.

Among them were thousands of burglary, sexual assault, homicide, drug convictions and more.

Illegal immigration remains a hot-button issue this election cycle, weighing heavily on the minds of Americans in affected communities as they prepare to head to the polls in just under four weeks.

While many blame the current administration for the crisis that extends to many urban areas across the U.S., Harris supporters insist former President Trump is to blame.

