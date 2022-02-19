Mother makes case for homeschooling, says the 'golden opportunity' is now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mother Rachel Wilson encouraged parents to consider providing their children with a homeschool education Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," saying the pandemic offers a "wonderful silver lining to this situation."

RACHEL WILSON: This pandemic, we are now two years into it, and homeschooling has increased fourfold from the beginning of the pandemic to last fall, according to a U.S. census survey. The biggest that we've ever seen. And in addition to that, we're hearing data scientists tell us that a full 25 percent of all jobs in North America will be remote by the end of this year. So I don't think this trend is going anywhere, and I think a lot more parents are going to be finding themselves at home a lot more often with their children … I don't think that anybody watching this show could say they're fully satisfied with how authority figures have handled this pandemic. We see oligarchs around the world trying to institute a great reset and kind of remake society in their image. But the good thing is that what man intends for evil, God uses for good.



So we have a golden opportunity here, which is that the biggest demographic of people who have left the workforce and either stayed home or started working remotely are mothers of school-aged children. So we're in a special situation to take advantage of this and use it to our own benefit to kind of get away from sending our kids somewhere seven or eight hours a day to be indoctrinated by people who, quite frankly, are enemies to a more traditional conservative or Christian way of life. And instead of those people teaching our children, our morals, our culture, our values, we can go back to having parents and mothers teaching our kids those values.

