Chicago mother and daughter in coronavirus quarantine describe symptoms

A Chicago mother and daughter who both tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) are now living in quarantine together.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Ainsley Earhardt, mother Lisa and daughter Liesha Jones said Wednesday they likely got it by just being there for each other.

Liesha said she found out via email that someone in her office had contracted the disease.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"And, we were instructed from there to basically work [remotely], especially with the schools being closed and those precautions being made," she explained.

Liesha said the trouble started on Sunday evening with chills, body aches, and a bad migraine.

"Monday morning, I woke up. I still had the same effects. But, what was kind of a more scary side was that I was having trouble with, like, breathing. My chest was hurting really bad. So, that's what prompted me to go to the ER," she stated.

Lisa said she went into "mom mode," taking Liesha's temperature and feeling her forehead.

"And, I believe that's how I came into contact with it," she noted.

Lisa told Earhardt her symptoms were not as severe as her daughter's.

"I had more congestion and coughing," said Jones. "But, I had that prior to her going to get tested. So, I just thought it was like a regular cold or having a cold. But, once she found out that she was getting tested -- I mean, tested positive -- she called me. And so, I immediately went to the hospital to get myself tested as well."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jones' advice? Drinking fluids, taking over-the-counter medication and resting.

"For me, it's kind of like up and down," Liesha remarked. "So, throughout the day, like, I will feel OK and then other days I still get the body aches and then I feel, like, really fatigued and I need to lay down and rest."

"I just kind have been listening to my body and just making sure I take care of myself," she concluded.