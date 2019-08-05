‘Morning Joe’ calls on business leaders to stop funding Trump: ‘You are funding this white supremacist campaign’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough urged Republicans and businesses leaders to stop contributing to “this white supremacist president” Monday on the heels of two tragic mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“His Republican allies on the Hill, also corporations that are supporting Donald Trump’s reelection, also business people who are supporting Donald Trump’s reelection because they might like a tax cut but they don’t care about the racism. They don’t care about the white supremacy,” Scarborough said. “They’ve remained silent as well.”

Scarborough said business leaders and donors are allowing Trump’s rise and “working hard for his reelection despite his white supremacy” and “violent rhetoric.”

“You guys need to stop making fools of yourself and stop enabling a guy who is actually giving the OK, the presidential good housekeeping sign of approval to white nationalists,” Scarborough said. “Don’t shame yourselves anymore.”

The MSNBC host then accused Trump supporters of “spending the last couple of years lying and covering up” for President Trump.

“And trying to pretend he’s not a white supremacist... that, of course, goes for you CEOs who allow your companies to continue to write checks to support the political rise of this white supremacist president. I wonder if your shareholders are really OK with that,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough was once close to Trump and often provided him a platform on “Morning Joe” in the early days of his 2016 campaign. Rolling Stone referred to Scarborough and co-host/wife Mika Brzezinski as “Trump’s lapdogs” in February 2016 and many observers feel “Morning Joe” helped get Trump elected.

The MSNBC host eventually pivoted and turned on Trump once he became a serious candidate and the former friends have since taken personal jabs at other on Twitter. Scarborough even ditched the GOP and has emerged as one of Trump’s biggest critics in the mainstream media and Monday’s episode was no different.

“Leaders of business in America are supporting that sport of white supremacy. They are funding that man and his hate campaign that gives inspiration to white supremacists and white supremacy,” Scarborough said. “For those of you that are funding Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, you may want to take note. Because you keep writing check to this president, it’s on you. It really is. It’s all on you because you are funding this white supremacist campaign.”