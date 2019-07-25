'Morning Joe' comes to 'war hero' Mueller's defense

Anti-Trump host Joe Scarborough continued his bizarre love-hate relationship with Robert Mueller Thursday when he came to the defense of the former FBI director and called him a "war hero," after earlier criticizing his refusal to voluntarily testify before Congress.

"The Republicans spent their day screaming at a guy who is a Vietnam War hero," he said on "Morning Joe."

"A Marine who is in the Ranger Hall of Fame because of the risks that he took in Vietnam to save the lives of his band of brothers, a guy that got shot in Vietnam ... a guy that guided this country so ably through 9/11 that he was asked to stay on in an unprecedented way, past ten years. That’s the American hero that these -- a lot of these losers were screaming at and yelling at."

Scarborough, whose appraisal of Mueller can change dramatically, chastised the former special counsel in June as being "too high and mighty" to testify about his final report on the Russia probe.

"[Mueller] documented ten examples of the president of the United States obstructing justice. He documented illegal, or at least very improper contacts between people associated with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. And you guys can’t get him on Capitol Hill to talk? And he’s too high and mighty to get on Capitol Hill and talk?" Scarborough said in June.

"This is absurd. That he somehow thinks he is above testifying."

Scarborough continued his about-face Thursday by referencing a picture he said he has of Mueller hanging in his home and claimed there was no one more worthy of praise and adulation.

"I actually had a couple of Trump trolls yesterday mocking me, for putting a picture of director Mueller up in my home. I couldn’t think of an American right now who'd be more worthy to be up on the walls of Americans than a man who came from a family that could have kept him out of Vietnam and while Donald Trump was complaining of bone spurs and paying off a family doctor to write that up, Bob Mueller had bad knees and they said he couldn’t go. He trained so he could go," he said during Thursday's episode.

"He got put in the Ranger Hall of Fame. He was — he was recognized for his valor. He was recognized time and again for what he did in Vietnam and then he came back and as you said, and as they said in the Ranger Hall of Fame, he saved the FBI. He restructured the FBI. And he kept us safe after 9/11."