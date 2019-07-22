Joe Scarborough: Trump hypocritical to attack 'the squad' after saying 'American dream was dead'

Anti-Trump host Joe Scarborough went another attack against President Trump, saying he is a hypocrite to attack the four progressive Congresswomen known as "the squad" for their anti-American rhetoric when he himself declared the American dream to be dead.

Prior to Scarborough's slam, "Morning Joe" played a clip of Trump during Monday's show, discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., comments about the United States being "garbage," prompting the host to jump in and chastise the president.

"I’m sorry, this guy -- first of all, that was a lie. He’s a liar. He's lied there. But this is a guy that called America quote, crippled" he said.

"Talking about the crime, despite the fact crime was at a 50-year low. Talking about that we don’t even have borders, despite the fact that illegal crossings under Barack Obama, 50 year low. And they've skyrocketed up under Donald Trump. He said the American dream was dead. He said we were stupid. He said all of our leaders were stupid. This is a man who is entire adult life, has trashed the United States of America for 40 years."

It is unclear which specific instance Trump is referring to, but he was seemingly citing a quote by Ocasio-Cortez from March when she spoke at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference and festivals in Austin, Texas. She said the American people deserve a country that isn't just "10 percent better from garbage."

"I think all of these things sound radical compared to where we are, but where we are is not a good thing," Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd of spectators. "And this idea of like 10 percent better from garbage, it shouldn't be what we settle for."

Scarborough then turned his rant to Trump supporters and condescendingly mocked them by telling them to go on "the Google machine" and fact check the president.

"Now, listen, Trump supporters go to the Google machine next door. All right. Later when your neighbors are awake, I’ll tell you what, get some Sanka crystals. Put them in a coffee cup. I know you don’t have running hot water because if you don’t have a Google machine, you don’t have running hot water. Go next door and like say, hey, I got some Sanka crystals, give me a little hot water, I’ll stir it up even for you and I’ll use your Google machine," he said.

"And then look on the Google machine and you will see that for 40 years Donald Trump has been trashing the United States of America, saying the American dream was dead even when he was president -- talking about American carnage. So who is this guy to say that you cannot criticize the United States of America when that is all ... he has been doing for 40 years."