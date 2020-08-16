Morgan Ortagus on Iran arms embargo pushback: UN Security Council lacking ‘moral courage’

The U.N. Security Council rejected an extension on the Iran arms embargo, which State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told “Fox & Friends'” Pete Hegseth is an ethical concern.

“There was a real lack of moral courage at the U.N. Security Council on Friday night,” she said. “This is a 13-year arms embargo or even longer potentially. And this has lasted through Republican and Democrat administrations. This is something that the world at the U.N. Security Council has recognized is needed. And why is that? ... Because Iran is the leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

UN SECURITY COUNCIL REJECTS US RESOLUTION TO EXTEND IRAN ARMS EMBARGO

Ending the embargo will allow Iran to purchase conventional weapons from China and Russia. Countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Israel are now in direct line of fire, but Ortagus said European nations didn’t have the courage to vote no.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s Middle East peace agreement between Israel and the UAE is a "historic" deal Ortgaus said she never thought she’d see.

“It's the type of agreement that I never thought I would see having lived in the Gulf,” she said. “And what it took was an administration… It took a group of people who said we're not going to go with 25 years of conventional thinking. Instead, we're going to put forward a historic peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And we're going to work with the… neighbors in the region in order, again, not to accept the conventional wisdom. I can't tell you how important that is."

