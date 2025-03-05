More than 10.7 million viewers chose Fox News to watch Trump's address to Congress, trouncing all networks

Fox News Channel was by far the most-watched network during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, ahead of all broadcast and cable news competitors.

A whopping 10.7 million total viewers, including 1.9 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, tuned in to Fox News' coverage of Trump's highly-anticipated address to the nation from 9:15-11 p.m. ET, which was the longest address to Congress by any president.

Across all FOX linear platforms, including FOX Network and FOX Business, the total increases to roughly 13.8 million total viewers.

The three major broadcast networks trailed in comparison, with ABC coming in second with 6.3 million total viewers, followed by CBS with four million and NBC with 3.9 million.

Both CNN and MSNBC failed to crack two million total viewers as they virtually tied at 1.9 million viewers each, with CNN edging out MSNBC in the key demo, 585,000 to 237,000 respectively. Fox News obtained a staggering 74% of the total cable news audience share, 70% among audience members in the key demo.

Fox News maintained its dominance over its cable news competitors between 11-11:30 p.m., which included post-address analysis and the Democratic response given by Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin. Fox News led with 6.4 million total viewers, including more than one million in the key demo compared to MSNBC's 2.2 million total viewers and 233,000 in the demo and CNN's 1.4 million total viewers and 362,000 in the demo.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum co-anchored Fox News' special coverage of Trump's address, along with "The Five" co-hosts Dana Perino and Harold Ford Jr., Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume and FOX Business host Larry Kudlow.

Trump's address kicked off on an intense note when Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was escorted out of the House chamber after he stood up and repeatedly shouted at the president.

Moments later, Trump took a swipe at Democrats over their refusal to get on board with his agenda.

"This is my fifth such speech to Congress, and once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy, or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do," Trump said.

"I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded," Trump continued. "And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won't do it no matter what. Five- five times I've been up here! It's very sad, and it just shouldn't be this way."

He then made a direct challenge to Democrats, telling them, "For just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America? For the good of our nation. Let's work together and let's truly make America great again."

The address was filled with many memorable moments, like when he made 13-year-old brain cancer survivor DJ Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent and when he told Alexis Nungaray, the Angel Mom of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray who was murdered by illegal immigrants, that his administration was renaming Texas' Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in memory of her daughter.

He also showcased Marc Fogel, the American teacher rescued by the Trump administration after being held captive in a Russian prison, and his 95-year-old mother Malphine, who pleaded with Trump to rescue her son on the campaign trail, and paid tribute to the wife and daughters of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who lost his life while protecting his family at the Butler rally where Trump was nearly assassinated.