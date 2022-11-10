Montana shamed as residents vote ‘No’ on measure to protect babies after they’re born: ‘Unimaginable’

Conservatives on Twitter tore into Montana residents after they voted "No" on a Republican-backed referendum to ensure medical care for babies delivered alive at any point in pregnancy, including those delivered after botched abortions.

On election day, Montana voters were given the option to affirm or deny Legislative Referendum 131 being signed into law. With nearly all the votes in as of Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press called the race.

With 95% of the vote in, 52.4% of Montana resident voted "No" on the referendum, as opposed to 47.6% who voted "Yes."

If residents had voted "Yes," the referendum would have enacted a law guaranteeing any infant born alive at any stage of pregnancy protections as a "legal person" and would impose criminal penalties on any health care worker that doesn’t provide adequate medical care to these babies.

The measure comes from House Bill 167, sponsored by Republican state representative Matt Regier. Kaiser Health News reported that Regier intended the bill and referendum "to protect infants who have survived abortions from being denied medical care and being left to die."

Pro-life Twitter users were outraged that Montana voted to deny the referendum, accusing the state’s residents of voting "to let babies die."

That’s how filmmaker and conservative influencer Robby Starbuck described the "No" vote. He tweeted, "Montana voted to let babies die. Let that sink in. All this would have done is force doctors to give care to a living human baby, including if they’re born alive after an abortion. What a dark, horrific day."

Defense attorney and conservative commentator Marina Medvin tweeted, "Police are required to give medical care to homicidal maniacs who shoot at them. Society demands that convicted serial killers be given medical care and food in prison. But Montana says that innocent babies should not be given milk or medical care. This doesn’t compute."

Pro-life user "Eudaimonia" tweeted, "Colorado moved to legalize shrooms and Montana says that babies born prematurely aren’t legal persons but tell me more about the slippery slope ‘fallacy.’"

The March for Life Twitter account lamented the vote, tweeting, "Abortion has wounded our nation so deeply that we are refusing to ensure proper medical care for newborn infants."

Actor and conservative James Woods wrote, "For a state to vote against compassionate care for an infant born alive is unimaginable, expected MAYBE from the usual moral hellholes like NY and CA, of course, but Montana?! The Left’s war on the unborn is legendary, grooming now sadly part of their jihad, but outright murder?"

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong put it bluntly, tweeting, "It’s now legal to kill babies in Montana. America is so f-----."

Pro-life activist Abby Johnson was disturbed by the results of the vote, tweeting, "I’m horrified that even ONE person would vote in Montana to deny babies healthcare after they’ve already been born. They’re basically saying they want the babies left out to die. We need Jesus to save our nation. Desperately."

Daily Wire senior editor Cabot Phillips remarked, "Montana has voted to let babies die on operating tables if they survive an abortion attempt. We deserve the judgment we will face for our wickedness."