Monica Lewinsky marks 25 years since Clinton scandal with Vanity Fair essay, recounts lessons she's learned

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of her sex scandal with former President Bill Clinton, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky published an article listing the 25 things she has realized about life and the world since that event.

Lewinsky said she noticed that society has embraced "bullying" and gotten much closer to the dystopian future described in Margaret Atwood’s book "The Handmaid’s Tale."

In remembrance of the scandal that changed her life and catapulted her into national media scrutiny, Lewinsky composed a list-icle in Vanity Fair on Wednesday of the 25 things "she observed and learned in the quarter-century since" it happened.

For instance, she wrote, "If you can’t laugh at yourself, you are so f*****," and offered, "Turns out our parents are not ‘dumb.’ Quite the opposite. (But they are still annoying at times.)"

She also stressed the importance of "Finding joy" in life.

However, in addition to these tidbits of wisdom, Lewinsky made some searing political condemnations about the world, including the point that society is getting closer to a future ruled by an iron-fisted patriarchy that forces women to have children.

She wrote, "In 2023, we are (sadly) closer to the reality of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale than we were when the book was published in 1985." Her observation referenced Atwood’s misogynistic dystopia where women’s rights and bodily autonomy are all but gone.

It’s a point radical leftists on Twitter often echo when pro-life Americans aim to make political strides. Lewinsky’s line may be a reference to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year.

She also condemned the political class in America for embracing bullying, writing, "5. As evidenced by some members of the political-operative class in this country, bullying, both online and in public, has become not only an accepted line of work but an ever-growing profit center. (It has also contributed to too many innocent people’s suffering.)"

In addition to finding faults with society, Lewinsky devoted a few entries to praising progressive strides it has made since her White House incident , including a point on how Congress is more diverse now.

She wrote, "In 1998, the 105th Congress was made up of 65 female members and 67 members who identified as Black, Hispanic, Asian or Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Native American, or multiracial. In 2023, the 118th Congress is composed of 149 female members and 133 members who identify themselves in diverse categories."

Lewinsky also praised the U.S. for allowing for gay marriage and codifying it as a "benchmark for social triumph" in those 25 years, stating, "The freedom to marry whomever one wants was made possible (2015) and protected (2022)."

Another "social triumph" she noted was that "#MeToo is now a baseline, not an aberration."