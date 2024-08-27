Model and former Democrat feuds with Mark Cuban after he praised VP Harris' policies: 'What policies?'

A famous model and former Democrat slammed the party on Tuesday after locking horns with billionaire and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban.

After taking up the presidential nomination, Vice President Kamala Harris has been criticized for not only abstaining from interviews, but for being opaque about what her platform would actually be if she became president. In some areas of policy, she has been accused of flip-flopping or even copying former President Trump.

Cuban praised Harris in a social media post on Friday, arguing that she is steering the Democratic Party in a better direction.

"Kamala Harris is not falling in line with Democratic Party Policies. Kamala Harris is defining her own policies, and the Democratic Party is falling in line with her," he wrote. "She literally is redefining the party."

But model Adrianne Curry, a winning contestant from the first season of America’s Next Top Model in 2003, replied, "WHAT POLICIES??????? the only ones she has stated were TRUMPS."

One user on the platform rejected Curry’s question, arguing she "will one day grow and mature as a person" and ought to seek out "trusted journalists" for information.

Curry doubled-down on Tuesday, citing her history as a lifelong Democrat and arguing that anti-establishment candidates had been "robbed" in the past.

"I was a lifelong Democrat. Why would I reward the party who betrayed me, betrayed women, and constantly betray their voter base by doing selections instead of elections?" she asked. "Bernie AND rfk jrJr. re ROBBED by a corrupt and bloated machine. F THEM."

She also wrote a lengthy post about a series of political revelations that made her disillusioned with the political establishment, alongside a GIF from a famous moment in Star Wars episode III where a character says, "So this is how liberty dies… with thunderous applause."

"I WAS a lifelong Democrat. I'll never forget the moment I saw Obama start to buddy up with globalist war monger Bush...or when the media started to glowingly talk about Bush. I'll never forget when they started pushing extremist views about gender, identity, and kids... and then GASLIGHT people about it. I'll never forget their campaign to convince Americans that being morbidly obese is healthy. To trust the paid off experts," she wrote.

The media personality added, "I'll never forget that they robbed Bernie twice and later RFK Jr. Of that sweet democracy they claim to be for To INSTALL Hilary & Kamala. I'll never forget all the Trump media hoaxes I debunked in 2020 by watching the full unedited videos."

In a following post, she wrote about the backlash she has faced for speaking about such issues, "The smear campaign against me for saying these things has been unrelenting. I have stalkers who infiltrate my life. I have people claiming I am every kind of IST and PHOBE. It's like leaving a cult."